Serengeti, Tanzania – ENVI Sisini Serengeti is proud to announce its official membership in Beyond Green, a global portfolio of sustainable accommodations representing the gold standard in responsible tourism. This achievement positions ENVI Sisini Serengeti among the world’s most eco-conscious properties, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment.

More than aspirational, Beyond Green embodies aspiration put into practice.

Membership in this elite portfolio is reserved for properties that pass a rigorous, staged vetting process based on more than 50 global sustainable tourism criteria, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Properties are evaluated under three key pillars of sustainable tourism:

• Environmentally-friendly practices that go beyond the basics.

• Protection of cultural and natural heritage.

• Direct and tangible social and economic benefits to local communities.

To qualify, properties undergo a comprehensive assessment, including an on-site inspection that evaluates adherence to Beyond Green’s stringent criteria.

ENVI Sisini Serengeti reinforces its commitment to sustainability and community empowerment through a range of impactful initiatives: with 96% of its staff from Tanzania, the property prioritizes local employment and actively supports Tanzanian farmers by sourcing local ingredients and offering training programs and workshops to enhance their skills.

The lodge operates free of single-use plastics, providing guests with reusable water bottles filled at its on-site water management plant to encourage eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the lodge contributes to the park’s reforestation efforts, inviting guests to plant trees in alignment with the National Park’s guidelines. These initiatives underscore the property’s dedication to protecting the Serengeti’s natural beauty while fostering a strong connection to the surrounding community and environment.

“Achieving the Beyond Green certification for ENVI Sisini Serengeti is a milestone that underscores our commitment to our sustainability pillars,” said Paul Jordaan, Executive Director at ENVI Lodges. “This certification not only recognizes the dedication of our team to creating exceptional guest experiences in harmony with nature but also reflects our responsibility toward conservation and community engagement. Passing such a rigorous audit process has motivated us to keep setting higher standards for environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism in the Serengeti and beyond.”

Situated in the heart of Serengeti National Park, ENVI Sisini Serengeti offers guests a truly immersive experience all the while providing the upmost luxury. From expert-led wildlife safaris to locally inspired cuisine and community-focused initiatives, every element reflects the lodge’s dedication to sustainability and cultural authenticity.

ENVI Sisini Serengeti also participates in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, allowing guests to earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, exclusive member rates, and other benefits at more than 650 properties worldwide.

About ENVI Sisini Serengeti

ENVI Sisini Serengeti is nestled within Tanzania’s captivating bushland, and offers a sanctuary for those seeking an extraordinary back-to-nature escape. With only 11 luxury tents and tented villas perched on a hill, the expansive savannah views are breath-taking. Dedicated to sustainable hospitality, the property offers guests transformative experiences that celebrate the Serengeti’s extraordinary wildlife and cultural heritage while prioritizing environmental and community well-being.

About Beyond Green

Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations. Each member property adheres to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring environmentally responsible practices, cultural and natural heritage protection, and community engagement. To learn more about Beyond Green, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

About ENVI Lodges

ENVI Lodges is a luxury experiential ecolodge brand and management company. The company operates eco-friendly lodges that are immersed in nature and located in remote destinations. ENVI specialises in tented camps and eco-pods and follows high standards of sustainability, with every lodge designed, developed, and managed on the basis of ENVI’s seven sustainability pillars, which include the protection of wildlife, the mindful use of resources, and support for local communities. The company believes the future of tourism relies on the creation of meaningful nature-centric lodges that regenerate the environment and create purpose-driven experiences that are transformational for its guests.

