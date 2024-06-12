Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Entrust, a global leader in delivering identity-centric security solutions for governments and enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its Citizen Identity Orchestration solution. Governments now can streamline the delivery of public services through secure digital identities, embedding trust in every citizen interaction.

The innovative and modular solution from Entrust launches as governments worldwide experience increasing demands for seamless, transparent, and rapid service delivery. Digitalizing public services can help meet these expectations, but digital service channels must be more convenient and intuitive to use than existing options to be effective. And, as AI-driven identity fraud continues to grow, governments need to verify and authenticate citizens to access online services.

With this solution, citizens will benefit from reliable, transparent, and inclusive access to government services, augmented with a seamless and secure digital experience. Governments can ensure the highest standards of security and privacy for digital government-to-citizen (G2C) interactions for seamless border crossing, benefits delivery, filing taxes, access to healthcare and more.

"Once you establish the identity of an individual online and provide the right infrastructure to trust that identity, you can unlock unlimited possibilities to empower citizens and businesses by enhancing government services, making them more convenient, accessible and secure,” said Tony Ball, President of Payment & Identity at Entrust. "While there is broad consensus on the need to digitalize public services, citizen adoption still lags behind expectations, barring a few exceptions like Estonia. The Entrust solution can help address this challenge by augmenting the existing infrastructure for service delivery with seamless digital experiences, empowering citizens with more choices in how they interact with their government.

Entrust Citizen Identity Orchestration solution adopts an identity-centric approach, designed to enable G2C digital transformation initiatives.

Benefits of this solution include:

Composable Architecture: Enables ease of integration with existing infrastructure and streamlines G2C workflows using microservices and low code / no code orchestration, ensuring future readiness and interoperability with legacy systems.

Total Experience Design: Enhances citizen adoption of digital public services with intuitive mobile or web interfaces, elevating civic engagement in government.

Standards-based: Enables governments to meet NIST IAL 1, 2, and 3, eIDAS, GDPR, and can be easily configured to help comply with local regulatory standards, ensuring the highest security and privacy benchmarks for digitization.

Chain of Trust: Embeds trust in digital interactions with AI-driven fraud detection for identity verification, robust authentication, and PKI encryption for reliable service delivery.

Key capabilities of the solution include digital onboarding with AI-powered fraud detection for identity verification, seamless issuance of digital credentials, identity lifecycle management, and self-service digital channels on the web or mobile with multi-factor authentication to access government services.

A vital use case unlocked by this solution is multimodal (land, rail, air, maritime) seamless cross-border travel. It enables biometric smart corridors that don’t require expensive eGates and kiosks, allowing legitimate travelers to enter or exit a country seamlessly through simple mobile-based pre-enrolment, thus protecting borders while transforming the travel experience.

“Our solution is composable, allowing public institutions worldwide to implement successful digitalization programs that continuously evolve and scale. The launch of the Entrust Citizen Identity Orchestration solution underlines our commitment to building on our legacy of over 50 years of providing secure identity solutions to governments,” added Ball.

Entrust is dedicated to being a reliable partner for government digital transformation, providing identity-centric solutions that enhance security, convenience, and trust in government-to-citizen interactions worldwide.

Product web page: https://www.entrust.com/solutions/secure-digital-citizen-interactions

