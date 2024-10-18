Dubai Police concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing its latest innovations and services designed to enhance security and introducing key policy initiatives aimed at serving the community.

One main highlight was the “Digital Twin for Tourist Police” system, a smart AI-powered platform that automatically responds to tourist inquiries and complaints. This system is set to provide advanced, real-time services, delivering fast and accurate responses 24/7, improving the tourist experience in Dubai.

Dubai Police also introduced visitors to the official website of the World Police Summit and explained the summit’s awards, which honour the efforts of experts, specialists, and police leaders worldwide. These awards celebrate individuals who dedicate their lives to ensuring global and local community safety, applying the highest international standards despite ongoing challenges.

Additionally, Dubai Police provided visitors with a detailed overview of the key themes and objectives of the upcoming World Police Summit, scheduled for 13–15 May 2025, in Dubai, under the theme “Designing the Future of Policing.” The summit will address global changes in line with the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

The World Police Summit will gather police leaders, law enforcement agencies, and security experts from around the globe to collaborate, exchange expertise, and work towards creating safer communities through integrated efforts.

Dubai Police also showcased the “Esaad Privilege Card” at their GITEX stand. The Esaad Card offers exclusive discounts and deals to cardholders across ten sectors, including tourism and travel, restaurants and entertainment, online shopping, retail, health and fitness, housing, family services, education, automotive, and the public sector. This initiative aims to provide cardholders with valuable benefits while supporting Dubai Police’s mission to enhance the quality of life for residents and employees.