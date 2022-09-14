Unique light curing module for Entrust Sigma instant issuance systems brings new levels of financial card durability and personalization to bank branches and retailers and other card issuers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and digital infrastructure, today announced an innovative new Light Curing Module developed for the Entrust Sigma DS4 Instant Financial Card Issuance Solution. This unique card printing technology builds upon the foundation of Sigma DS4 system’s smart, simple and secure financial issuance platform to deliver flat card personalization with industry leading durability.



Financial institutions are facing rising costs for payment card supplies, including EMV-compliant chips and the cards themselves. By adding more durable cards to their programs, they can extend the life of the cards and, as a result, reduce supply expenses.



Additionally, as more issuers take advantage of the increased flexibility of flat cards in recent years, financial institutions are looking for bolder colors and designs to further personalize and differentiate their brand as well as add additional levels of security. Durable flat text printing capabilities are needed in the instant financial card issuance market to help financial institutions increase card longevity, while also providing bolder personalization options to differentiate from the competition.



Entrust light curing technology has been used to personalize tens of millions of the most modern payment cards in circulation today issued by high-volume payment card providers. Now, Entrust has developed a unique, innovative Light Curing Module for its Sigma DS4 systems, allowing instant issuance providers the opportunity to deliver unmatched flat card durability and brilliance from their onsite instant issuance fleet.



The new Light Curing Module seamlessly integrates into existing Sigma DS4 systems and helps apply a unique, UV-curable, thermal-transfer, monochrome graphics ribbon to pre-printed cardstock. This bright, bold and durable personalization option stands out for its clarity and sturdiness compared to other direct-to-card flat card personalization options available in the market.



“We’ve taken our experience in payment card issuance systems for high-volume clients and applied it to new innovations for our Sigma platform,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust. “Leveraging our expertise and technology of more than 50 years in the making, allows us to expand our direct-to-card instant issuance solutions to provide financial institutions the competitive differentiation they need.”



To learn more about how the Entrust Sigma DS4 Instant Issuance System pairs with the Light Curing Module, visit www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/products/instant/financial-card/sigma-ds4-card-printer-with-light-curing-module.

