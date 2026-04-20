The agency secures landmark mandates spanning global corporate communications, destination marketing, and live events, reinforcing its integrated model across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the region.

entourage has closed a landmark chapter in its growth story, announcing a significant series of new mandates across communications, advertising, and integrated marketing that span the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and now, the globe. Building on an already distinguished client roster that includes the Ministry of Transport & Logistics Services - Saudi, Fatafeat TV channel, and Egypt Tourism Authority to name few, the agency's latest wins confirm its standing as the partner of choice for brands, destinations and institutions that demand thinking across disciplines.

From global corporate communications to destination marketing and high-profile live events, these appointments reflect both the breadth and depth of what entourage delivers, and the level of ambition its clients now bring to the table.

NEW MANDATES AT A GLANCE

Aramco - Global Communications Scope

In one of its most significant wins to date, entourage Saudi has been appointed to Aramco's global communications roster, extending well beyond a local or regional remit. As part of a multi-agency global framework, entourage will contribute to strategic communications across Aramco’s project portfolio, supporting large-scale corporate narratives, market-facing engagement and stakeholder communications on a worldwide stage. This mandate marks a defining step in the agency's evolution from regional specialist to globally capable communications partner.

Al Dhannah City - Integrated Marketing Campaign

entourage has secured the full integrated marketing communications mandate for Al Dhannah City, Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE's most compelling emerging destinations. Unlike a campaign-by-campaign engagement, this is a committed partnership, spanning Advertising campaigns, PR, social media, digital marketing, content strategy, experiential activations, and media relations. The brief positions Al Dhannah City as both a premium residential lifestyle destination and a standout staycation choice for UAE residents. The long-term scope enables entourage to build a sustained, evolving brand narrative rather than a series of isolated moments a model the agency believes is the future of destination marketing.

Roshn Saudi League Closing Ceremony - Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, entourage has been appointed to conceive, produce and deliver the closing ceremony of the Roshn Saudi League, one of the most watched sporting spectacles in the Arab world. The mandate is not simply event production; it is the creative and narrative culmination of an entire football season, bringing together sport, entertainment, cultural storytelling and live spectacle at the highest level. Being trusted to return for a second consecutive edition is a powerful endorsement of entourage's ability to deliver defining cultural moments at scale.

Ras Al Khaimah - Digital & Social Media

entourage has been appointed to lead the digital and social media ecosystem for Heart of RAK the flagship digital platform of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO). The scope encompasses social platform strategy and content creation, and the full digital narrative architecture that anchors RAK's identity as a rising lifestyle, tourism and investment destination. This is a digital-first mandate designed to build consistent, compelling storytelling across every screen.

"Each of these wins tells a different story, but they all point to the same shift: clients are no longer looking for vendors to execute tasks, they are looking for partners to help them build narratives that live across platforms, geographies and time. The Aramco global mandate, the Al Dhannah partnership, the return to the Roshn League stage, these are not transactions. They are relationships built on strategic trust. We are proud of what our team has built and genuinely excited about what comes next." Mohammed Tayem, Founder & CEO, entourage, said Commenting on the momentum

About entourage

Established in 2009, entourage is one of the region's leading integrated communications, advertising and experiential marketing agencies. Operating across five regional offices, the agency brings together expertise in brand strategy, digital marketing, PR, content, and live experience to deliver connected, multi-platform campaigns. Its client portfolio spans government entities, global corporations and cultural institutions, including Google, Aramco, the Prime Minister's Office of the UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, Discovery Networks International, and many more.