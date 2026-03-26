UAE: entourage, one of the region’s leading creative and experiential agencies, has been appointed to lead the destination marketing, brand positioning and integrated communications strategy for Al Dhannah City.

The remit will see entourage define a clear and differentiated identity for the city, underpinned by a structured roadmap across brand strategy, narrative development and multi channel communications. Through a focused and insight led approach, the mandate aims to strengthen Al Dhannah City’s visibility and position it as a credible and appealing destination to live, visit and invest.

Al Dhannah City has transformed from a coastal town into a well established urban community. Today, it is home to over 40,000 residents from more than 70 nationalities, offering a strong mix of infrastructure, liveability and community led experiences.

“Being awarded the Al Dhannah City mandate is a proud moment for us,” said Rami El Chmaissani, Account Director at entourage. “The opportunity lies in repositioning Al Dhannah City from an industrial township to a vibrant, future ready destination. Our approach brings together strategic insight, clear storytelling and community engagement to build a brand that reflects the city’s identity and long term potential.”

As part of this partnership, entourage will deliver an integrated scope including brand strategy and identity development, PR and communications, social media management, digital storytelling, and destination led activations. The approach will focus on creating a consistent and discoverable narrative that resonates with residents, visitors, and investors.

This appointment marks a further milestone in entourage’s growing regional portfolio, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in shaping place led narratives and advancing destination positioning across the GCC.

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading creative experiential powerhouses in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operation across 5 regional offices.