Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Taste Estonia, the Food and Beverage sector platform brand of Enterprise Estonia, has successfully conducted one more combined Trade Mission to the KSA and the UAE. An integral part of the Taste Estonia Programs in the region, the Trade Mission demonstrates the EAS continuous support in developing the Estonian economy and strengthening its trade ties with the GCC Region, while offering the local consumers its wide range of tasty and natural food and beverage. The trade mission included the Estonian companiesLoov Organic, Rosena DK, YOOK Production, Öselwise, Saku Brewery, Revala, OA Coffee, and BabyCool.

With its first stop in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Estonian delegation had the opportunity to expand its network with reputable distributors, visit the renowned Saudi Foodex, attend the grand opening of the EU Pavilion and get a first-hand experience of the local market, its current offerings, and opportunities though trade visits and meetings. Acknowledging the rapid growth and the increasing demand for natural and healthy nutrition in the area, the Saudi market showcases promising opportunities for the Estonian Food and Beverage sector.

The Taste Estonia delegation concluded its fruitful mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with another full agenda. Starting with a visit to the Dubai Municipality where they met Mr. Sultan Ali Al-Taher - Director of Food Safety Department, Dubai Municipality, and discussed food regulations pertaining to the control of imported food products and promoting food safety awareness within the sector at the Dubai Municipality.

His Excellency Jaan Reinhold, the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates presented the Estonian food safety technologies and trends. This was followed by an introduction to Estonian officials and companies and wrapped with an insightful Q&A session.

The Estonian Delegation concluded the successful Trade Mission with the “Dedicated Buyers Breakfast Meeting” in Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, where the Estonian companies were able to network and explore opportunities with some of the leading F&B local suppliers such as SAFCO International, Choitrams Group, Food Nation and more.

About Taste Estonia

Taste Estonia, the Food and Beverage sector platform brand of Enterprise Estonia, supports the Estonian manufacturers to export their products in global markets, through relevant export related Programs, presence in Industry Events around the world and targeted marketing initiatives. The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country and has been rated as the second cleanest in the world by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

