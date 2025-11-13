Metropolitan Premium Properties announced as exclusive sales partner

Dubai: Welcome home to ENTA Mina, a first-of-its-kind boutique waterfront mixed use development in the heart of Mina offering 119 thoughtfully designed residential units within a fully integrated living concept.

Brought to you by the team behind HIVE, one of the UAE’s most talked-about creative living concepts and RAK Properties, the force behind over 3,100 delivered homes and Ras Al Khaimah’s most thoughtfully built communities.

The development is strategically located on Mina, RAK Properties’ flagship master planned destination on Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline just 45 minutes from Dubai. Home to mangroves, flamingos, turtles, in addition to a curated collection of residential communities, luxury resorts, 5km beach line, Mina is redefining coastal living. In addition, Mina is fast becoming a destination for lifestyle and luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani, Four Seasons, NIKKI Beach, Anantara, Intercontinental, all of whom recognize the long-term opportunity for this area of the UAE.

Built around the idea of ‘Live. Work. Belong.,’ ENTA Mina is designed for a new generation of homeowners – experience-driven, community-focused and design-conscious individuals seeking a complete lifestyle under one roof. More than a place to live, it’s a vibrant ecosystem of home, work and play. With just 119 curated units comprising studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ENTA Mina combines modern waterfront living, social and wellness amenities and the region’s largest on-site coworking hub – all under one roof. Pricing starts from AED 896,000 for a studio, presenting a compelling entry point into the booming RAK market.

“ENTA was born from the belief that homes should inspire – not just shelter,” said Bass Ackermann, CEO of HIVE. “With ENTA Mina, we are introducing a new era of living in Ras Al Khaimah, one that blends community, creativity and convenience within a fully managed, connected neighborhood. It’s more than real estate – it’s a lifestyle blueprint for the next generation.”

The project features over 2,000 sqm of coworking space across three floors, including hot desks, private offices, meeting rooms and breakout lounges – exclusively for residents. The project focuses on creating a vibrant, community-driven environment where residents can live, connect and collaborate effortlessly. In addition, the project also offers a full suite of lifestyle amenities including cold plunge pools, infrared saunas, outdoor cinema, yoga decks, fitness centre, chef’s kitchen hosting room and a waterfront promenade. Residents will also enjoy integrated F&B outlets, a concept store and flexible social zones and community events all curated and managed by HIVE to nurture belonging and engagement.

Mohab Samak, Head of Metropolitan Premium Properties Master Agency Services Division, said. “We are proud to be the exclusive agency for ENTA Mina – a project that truly stands out in the regional real estate landscape. The combination of visionary developers, investor-friendly pricing and the concept of fully integrated living managed by HIVE makes ENTA a rare opportunity for both end-users and investors looking to tap into RAK’s booming property market.”

ENTA Mina offers a flexible and investor-friendly payment structure, including a standard 50/50 plan and a special 35/65 option for added convenience. With Ras Al Khaimah’s property market experiencing impressive momentum – up to 35% price appreciation and rental yields reaching 11% - the project presents a compelling investment opportunity. Designed as a fully managed, turnkey asset, ENTA Mina ensures hassle-free ownership experience, complete with an optional furniture package that allows for immediate leasing or move-in upon handover.

For more information on the project, please visit the website.