Dubai, UAE:Enso Arabia, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading, most respected event management agencies, has appointed Dubai-based Rebecomms to manage PR and communications for Invest Saudi’s presence at MIPIM 2024.

Under the partnership, Rebecomms is leading Middle East, UK and European media relations in the run up to and during MIPIM, the world’s leading – and largest – real estate event, taking place in Cannes, France, 12-15 March.

Invest Saudi will showcase KSA’s unprecedented investment in infrastructure, tourism transformation, world leading destinations and prime investment opportunities across three spectacular MIPIM pavilions. With more than 1,000 square metres of seafront exhibition space, it is Invest Saudi’s largest presence at MIPIM since its event debut in 2022.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Enso Arabia is a full service event management agency providing 360 degree services for KSA participation in national, regional and global events including trade shows, road shows and corporate events. Enso’s assignment for Invest Saudi at MIPIM is led by Elie Daccache, who has worked with KSA government and private entitles to deliver highly creative, comprehensively-managed events since 2014, including Invest Saudi’s previous participation in MIPIM.

Rebecca Rees, Founder of Rebecomms, has more than 30 years’ media relations and communications experience, including 18 years in Dubai’s real estate, tourism and hospitality sector. She also led Nakheel’s MIPIM PR and media relations strategy for four consecutive years as part of her decade-long corporate comms role at the Dubai-based master developer.

