Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has signed an agreement with FPPL (Flow Petroleum Private Limited), a prominent oil marketing company headquartered in Lahore, to authorise the distribution of the UAE’s premier lubricants brand in Pakistan. This agreement marks a strategic step for ENOC in expanding its market share and reinforcing its global presence.

The signing ceremony took place at ENOC’s head office in Dubai and was attended by senior officials from both organisations including Burhan Alhashemi, Managing Director, ENOC Commercial and International Sales and Imran Khan, General Manager of Lubricants and Marketing at FPPL.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We place our full trust in FPPL to effectively distribute our products in the Pakistani market. This partnership will not only bolster our global presence but also deliver significant value to our customers through FPPL's trusted network. We are confident that this collaboration will yield fruitful results, benefiting both our organisations and positively contributing to the growth of Pakistan's economy”.

Under this agreement, FPPL is empowered to exclusively sell, market, and distribute ENOC’s premium lubricants in Pakistan. The addition of ENOC lubricants to Flow Petroleum’s portfolio enhances its diversification and integration within the country’s oil and gas value chain, while also exploring new business opportunities in areas such as aviation fuels and gaseous fuels.

Muhammad Waris, Group CEO of FPPL, mentioned: “Our partnership with ENOC represents a significant milestone for FPPL as we diversify and expand our product offerings within the oil and gas sector. By introducing ENOC’s world-class lubricants to Pakistan, we are well-positioned to meet the growing market demand and solidify our standing as a leading oil marketing company. This collaboration opens new avenues for growth and allows us to provide exceptional value to our customers”.

As ENOC continues to extend its global reach, this collaboration is set to drive substantial growth in Pakistan's lubricants market and foster new opportunities for innovation and advancement in the region’s energy industry.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

About Flow Petroleum Limited:

Flow Petroleum Private Limited (FPPL) is a leading Oil Marketing Company headquartered in Lahore. FPPL has formed a complete stalwart structure in downstream segment and partially made progress in midstream segment of oil and gas industry hence contributing with a noticeable share in Pakistan’s energy sector. The journey of Flow group started in early 1980’s namely with The Aslam and Sons and ever since the beginning the integral value of diversification has not only propelled the growth verticals of the business group but has enabled to evolve from an oil distributing company to a strategic Oil Marketing Company, thus led the successful foundation of FPPL in 2017.

Flow Petroleum Private Limited rapid growth and success in the petroleum marketing sector is guided by its core values: integrity, passion, ethics, and diversity.

Flow Petroleum’s growth trajectory in downstream segment is in full swing along with upscale momentum in midstream segment too that distinctly exemplifies the vision of FPPL’s leadership and commitment towards harnessing the platform for growth, structural enhancement and assuring the incessant flow of premium quality petroleum products backed by excellent service standards with ease of convenience for consumers, industries and community at large. FPPL’s reliable Retail Outlets network continually meet the consumers fuel products needs with the foremost precedence to widen the non-fuel convenience facilities and allied services.

Henceforth, to cater the constant surge for petroleum products, FPPL has not only envisioned to enter into refining sector with an aim to serve the Country’s premium fuel requirement aligned with eco-friendly and greener environment but has been on the course to achieve the landmark of 1000 plus functional Retail Outlets by December 2025.

FPPL’s strategically built fuel storages across six different locations in Pakistan upholds consistent supply of petroleum products thus meeting requirements with fully equipped EHS compliant owned dedicated fleet. Terminals and Depots are designed to manage the in and out flow of more than 50,000 MT of both PMG and HSD products on day-to-day basis. The team of dedicated industry professionals performs their responsibilities and adds tremendous value in the oil and gas industry of Pakistan based in head office in Lahore and regional offices situated in most of the metro cities of the Country.