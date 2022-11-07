Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the 28th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, ENOC Group is offering customers a chance to win up to AED 3.5 million in cash.

Until 29th January 2023, customers who spend a minimum of AED 25 at any ZOOM store, AED 50 at AutoPro or purchase selected services at Tasjeel service centres will be given raffle coupons to enter the draw. Leading up to Dubai Shopping Festival, from 15th October 2022 to 5th December 2022, 50 lucky winners will receive AED 10,000 in cash while 30 winners will receive AED 100,000 during Dubai Shopping Festival, from 15th December 2022 to 29th January 2023.

For only AED 10, customers can purchase the DSF winner pack from any ENOC or EPPCO service station, inclusive of 3 raffle coupons and 23 discount vouchers. The vouchers include discounts from ENOC’s brand partners such as ZOOM, AutoPro, Tasjeel, Beema Insurance, ViP, Galadari Motor Driving Insurance, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Sivvi, Noon, Now Now, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Filli, Chicking, Texas Chicken, and Papa John’s. The DSF winner pack can also be purchased from any ZOOM Metro, ZOOM Market and ZOOM standalone stores across Dubai, AutoPro outlets and Tasjeel sites in the emirate.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a founding supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival and strategic partner of the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, we are focused on making a positive impact on our customers through our raffle draws and discount vouchers. We look forward to once again partaking in the DSF celebrations and bringing joy to the lives of residents and visitors of Dubai.”

Since its inception in 1996, ENOC has been a supporter of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The DSF promotions are available across all ENOC and EPPCO Dubai service stations, ZOOM Metro, Zoom Market and Zoom standalone stores across Dubai, AutoPro outlets and Tasjeel sites in the emirate.

-Ends-

