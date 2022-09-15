<To Tweet this news, copy paste the following: # ENOC Group showcases sustainable automotive lubricants at Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 https://bit.ly/3LbA2FY>

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, today announced its participation at Automechanika Frankfurt, the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry, which is taking place from 13 to 17 September 2022 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair in Frankfurt, Germany.

Highlighting its latest range of innovative and environmentally friendly automotive products and services, ENOC Group will be showcasing its diverse lubricants in Hall 9.1, Booth C69, in the Frankfurt Trade Fair. Reducing the environmental footprint and enhancing fuel efficiency are key challenges of the automotive industry. ENOC is committed to identifying and promoting products and services that meet these goals. At Automechanika, ENOC is putting the spotlight on sustainability, focusing on reducing its carbon emissions, through new and existing solutions.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Automechanika is one of the most important exhibitions that brings together stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the future of the automotive service industry. Through our participation this year, we are keen to showcase our diverse range of lubricants. In line with our sustainability vision, we are committed to creating products that meet the needs of our customers while protecting the environment. Consistently engaging with various stakeholders and presenting our innovative solutions across the world is an important part of our strategy as we continue to drive the UAE’s position to the forefront of the automotive service industry.”

ENOC Lubricants is the fastest growing high-quality brand from the Middle East that markets a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases that are designed for applications in many sectors including automotive, industrial, marine, heavy duty diesel engines and commercial use. ENOC Lubricants has a presence in more than 60 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, CIS, the Indian Subcontinent with a recent expansion into South America. The Group is rapidly expanding its marine lubricants service network with a presence in over 200 seaports.

Additionally, ENOC has been significantly investing in its largest single blending plant ELOMP (ENOC Lubricants & Grease Manufacturing Plant), an advanced lubricants and grease manufacturing facility located in the Fujairah Port in the UAE. The Group has increased the plant’s filling capacity by adding one filling line, expanded the storage space by 3000 sqm, and developed an electric vehicle (EV) lubes range. Future plans include a new additive bulk storage, solar panels to operate the plant on clean energy, and increasing the grease blending capacity by 100%.

Going forward, the Group plans to expand its marine lubricants’ sales to cover over 900 ports by 2025. ENOC is also looking at adding new countries to its portfolio including Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Furthermore, the Group is looking at investing in green initiatives and sustainable solutions in addition to launching new automotive service concepts – Prolube.

Spread across 12 exhibition halls, Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 will cover the future of the automotive service industry. Previously, almost 5,000 exhibitors from 76 countries and more than 130,000 visitors from over 180 countries attended Automechanika events with the number expected to increase this year.

As an international meeting place for the industry, dealership trade, maintenance and repair segment, Automechanika Frankfurt provides a major platform for business and technological knowledge transfer. Representing the entire value chain of the automotive aftermarket, Automechanika Frankfurt will be held in its familiar format as the world's leading trade fair.