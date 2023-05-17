Dubai, UAE: In line with its robust retail expansion strategy, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the opening of its latest service station in Umm Al Quwain. This brings the Group’s total number of service stations in Umm Al Quwain to 5 and 186 across the UAE.

The service station’s strategic location caters to the fuelling needs of motorists coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah heading towards Umm Al Quwain through Al Shuwaib Road 55 as well as the residential communities of Al Huboob, Oud Al Tayer, Al Suehat and Al Abraq.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “The launch of our latest service station in Umm Al Quwain is part of ENOC Group’s long-term expansion plan to strengthen our retail presence across the UAE. The service station’s strategic location is in line with our commitment to providing customers with easy access to fuel and best-in-class services. We will continue to invest in the country’s retail infrastructure to meet the energy needs of our customers.”

Spanning an area of 49,980.20 sq. feet, the service station features six new generation double dispensers with retractable hose capable to refuel cars with fuel tanks on both sides. The fuel system has been designed to allow maximum safe flow rate as per the National Fire Prevention Association standards to reduce the overall refuelling time.

The new service station also includes a 3,401 sq. ft. ZOOM convenience store and a standalone drive-thru restaurant.

The station’s fuel system is also fully automated with Auto Tank Gauging and Electronic Leak detection system. Other sustainable features include the LED lighting system which is not only environment-friendly but requires zero maintenance and safeguards against electrical and fire hazards. The lighting will help achieve 50 per cent reduction in the station’s overall energy consumption.

Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com