Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group announced the launch of its latest service station located in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, Al Ain. The new station will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

The Group’s newest service station brings the total number of stations across the UAE to 191. The new service station is designed to cater to the fuelling needs of residents at Mbazzarah Al Khadra and motorists driving towards Wadi Adventure, Jabal Al Hafeet, and E95 from Al Ain.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group’s latest station will cater to the fuelling needs of commuters within Al Ain’s eastern border and beyond, and is part of our commitment to fulfilling the UAE’s energy needs with safe and sustainable fuelling options. The opening of our latest service station is in line with our plans to expand our retail footprint in the region to better serve people and the wider community. The service station is strategically located and will cater to the needs of residents and businesses in the Emirate.”

The new service station is spread across an area of 4,000 m2 and is equipped with three dispensers and six fuel tanks allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98, E Plus, and Diesel. To accommodate the needs of motorists, the station also encompasses a ZOOM convenience store and AutoPro services.

In line with NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system has been designed to have the maximum allowed and safe flow rate to reduce refuelling time. The service station features full retail automation and modern construction standards and is equipped with CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest levels of security.

Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘YES’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services, or when making a purchase at convenience stores.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

