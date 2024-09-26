Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian University Dubai (CUD) to foster knowledge transfer and positively contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and His Excellency Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, during the annual Ru’ya Careers UAE event held at Dubai World Trade Centre until 26 September 2024.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) solidifies a commitment to collaborative initiatives that leverage the strengths of both organizations to nurture innovation, talent development, and sustainable practices within the energy sector. It also facilitates a range of joint activities to enhance the capabilities and expertise of ENOC’s employees, including combined academic studies, specialised training, and cultural initiatives.

The MoU offers ENOC employees access to discounted tuition, scholarships, and other benefits, promoting talent development in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 and further contributing to the nation’s energy sector.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About Canadian University Dubai:

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities both in Canada and the UAE.

www.cud.ac.ae

