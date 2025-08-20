Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced that it has been honoured with five prestigious industry awards, demonstrating its market leadership and continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer engagement across its diverse business segments.

ENOC Group won the coveted 2025 Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency – a globally recognised benchmark of corporate excellence for championing energy-efficient practices across its operations. The Group’s various sustainable practices resulted in a 21% improvement in energy efficiency (in GJ/ton) over the past 10 years and a reduction of 703,127 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions. The award reinforces ENOC Group’s efforts in driving sustainable value across the energy sector.

The 2025 Golden Spoon Awards recognised ENOC’s ZOOM network in two highly coveted categories for the second consecutive year: ‘Most Admired Forecourt Grocery’ and ‘Most Admired Convenience Store’. The IMAGES RetailME Golden Spoon Awards celebrate best practices in food and grocery retail, highlighting growth in branding, marketing, customer experience, and retail expansion. ZOOM’s continued recognition reflects the Group’s ability to deliver innovative retail strategies at scale.

Marking yet another milestone, ENOC Link, a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group which provides digital fuel delivery services to businesses in the public and private sectors, was honoured with two awards at The Global Economics Awards: ‘Most Trusted Fleet Fuelling Service Provider’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation in Fuel Delivery Services’. ENOC Link offers convenient fuel delivery for registered business and commercial clients, ensuring access to quality fuels while helping reduce vehicle mileage and deterioration. Organised by The Global Economics, a leading financial publication in the UK, these accolades highlight ENOC Group’s success in leveraging technology to provide reliable, efficient, and innovative fuelling solutions to meet its clients’ evolving needs.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group said: “ENOC Group continues to execute upon its mission to deliver sustainable and innovative energy solutions across its diverse business operations. These awards represent a tangible measure of progress in achieving our environmental, and operational goals and we are focused on advancing our customer-servicing capabilities to improve long-term outcomes for all our stakeholders. These awards further inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and set new benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction.”

The prestigious industry recognitions reinforce ENOC Group's continued ability to deliver future-forward solutions as it shapes the future of energy, both regionally and globally.

