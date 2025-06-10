Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player and DP World have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance emergency and fire response capabilities across Dubai’s key energy and logistics infrastructure, through joint training, planning and coordination.

The agreement was signed at the ENOC Headquarters in Dubai by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “This MoU marks a significant stride forward in solidifying our commitment to the highest safety standards and emergency preparedness. We are proud to collaborate with DP World, a partner who shares our deeply held values of ensuring operational safety and resilience across the board. This collaborative approach will undoubtedly enhance our collective ability to respond effectively to any unforeseen incidents, safeguarding our people, assets, and the community.”

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC said, “Safety is the core value that underpins everything we do at DP World. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to creating a safe environment for our people, assets and operations. Together with ENOC, we’re enhancing our ability to respond to emergencies and building more resilient, safe infrastructure to support regional trade.”

The MoU mandates an annual joint exercise to enhance training, preparedness, and response times, spearheaded by ENOC and DP World's emergency teams. It also outlines regular updates to emergency response plans and a shared protocol for engaging external parties to ensure swift and coordinated action.

ENOC Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to the highest levels of safety and emergency preparedness. In 2022, the Group launched its first, one-of-a-kind Emergency Response Centre in Jebel Ali in partnership with Dubai Civil Defence. More recently, members of ENOC’s Emergency Response Centre completed specialised training at the International Fire Training Centre in the UK, enhancing the Group’s HAZMAT and fire risk assessment capabilities. This advanced training equips firefighters with the skills to respond effectively to hazardous material incidents, perform complex rescue operations, and conduct fire risk assessments within the high-risk oil and gas sector.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

