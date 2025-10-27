Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ENOC, a leading integrated global energy player, and Amazon UAE today announced a strategic collaboration to explore innovative solutions for customers across the country. As part of a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), this collaboration marks a significant step in combining ENOC's extensive retail network with Amazon's cutting-edge technology spanning delivery speed and innovative shopping experiences such as Just Walk Out technology. The agreement sets the foundation for a range of joint initiatives aimed at elevating the customer experience, both online and in-store.

Enhancing delivery speed while prioritizing sustainable urban development goals, Amazon plans to leverage ENOC’s presence throughout the UAE to embed everyday essentials and high-demand products closer to customers. Repurposing existing ENOC infrastructure within neighbourhoods as quick fulfilment hubs, Amazon will look to accelerate last-mile delivery while reducing both delivery distances and traffic congestion. As part of this strategic collaboration, Amazon will also explore enabling ENOC’s convenience stores “ZOOM” across select locations with Just Walk Out technology, allowing customers to seamlessly complete their purchases without stopping at checkout counters.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO, ENOC Group, commented: "This collaboration with Amazon allows us to bring world-class technology to our customers in the UAE. It not only enhances convenience and efficiency but reshapes the way customers shop while solidifying our role in shaping the future of UAE’s retail industry.”

ENOC will also look to expand its digital presence through this collaboration, introducing its product portfolio on Amazon.ae, enabling customers to purchase ENOC products directly online for the first time.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey said: “We are proud to join forces with ENOC, a household name and pioneer in the UAE. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to make digital retail innovation even more convenient, whether customers are on the go or shopping from the comfort of their homes. Combining our online retail technology with ENOC’s extensive network, our aim is to deliver faster shopping experiences that seamlessly fit into customers’ busy lifestyles, while supporting the UAE’s digital transformation and sustainable urban development goals.”

As ENOC and Amazon work side by side to reimagine the future of retail in the UAE, details of specific initiatives will continue to be revealed on a rolling basis in the coming months.

