Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, announces its new hotel and restaurant openings for 2024. Offering locals and travellers exceptional experiences to truly immerse themselves in highly curated and programmed spaces, Ennismore will open hotels in some of the world’s most dynamic cities, including London, Paris and Dubai, as well as in exciting new destinations for the first time, including Budapest, Jakarta, Jeddah and Nice.

Ennismore comprises three distinct business units: Lifestyle Collective with brands rooted in culture and community such as Delano, Mondrian, SO/ and The Hoxton; Immersive Resorts creating luxury havens for escapism and entertainment with all-inclusive visionary Rixos, and Iconic Venues, pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society. The following is a snapshot of what is set to come for Ennismore in 2024.

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “Ennismore has a unique position within the industry with an eco-system of experiences built around hotels, all-inclusive resorts, restaurants and bars, branded residences and coworking. Our growth over the next few years shows us that there is a strong desire and demand for lifestyle and leisure brands in all regions. We’re looking forward to entering new markets, including Budapest, Jakarta, Jeddah and Nice, and bringing something new to the destinations we will proudly call home.”

LIFESTYLE COLLECTIVE

Rooted in culture and community, brands within Ennismore’s Lifestyle Collective each have their unique story, celebrating the neighbourhoods and cities they are in. Each hotel is complete with restaurants and bars that are hubs of the community, creating unforgettable destinations for both international and local guests.

The Hoxton, Vienna – Early 2024

The Hoxton, Vienna – designed by Ennismore’s in-house studio, AIME Studios - has taken design inspiration from the local history. It has 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar, a restaurant and terrace, a rooftop bar and pool, a basement speakeasy, a meeting and events space, and an exciting new first for The Hoxton – events auditorium that will host live entertainment.

Hyde London City – Mid 2024

Marking the brand’s British debut, Hyde London City is putting down roots in inimitable style in a Grade II listed landmark building on Old Bailey. The hotel will have 111 rooms set across seven storeys, a modern Turkish restaurant, and a subterranean cocktail and record bar bringing Hyde’s inimitable bohemian flair to the heart of the city.

The Hoxton, Edinburgh – Mid 2024

The Hoxton, Edinburgh, located in the Haymarket neighbourhood, will have 214 rooms all with beautiful Georgian features, block colours and subtle textures; an open lobby; restaurant; event spaces; and marking a first for the brand, three, three-bedroom self-contained apartments that will offer guests full flexibility and long-stay accommodation.

25hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta – Mid 2024

25hours Hotel The Oddbird will celebrate the quirky and elaborate, where the urban landscape is overtaken by Indonesia’s jungle, full of contrasts and collisions. There are 345 rooms, including hotel and serviced residences, a restaurant serving South American cuisine, the Monkey Bar bringing European bar culture to the rooftop, and a pool bar for even more fun.

25hours Hotel Paper Island – Mid 2024

Taking its name from the island’s history of storing rolls of paper used in the production of newspapers, 25hours Hotel Paper Island is a 128-room hotel at the heart of Copenhagen’s harbour district. Food and drink play a central role, with a restaurant and cafe on the ground floor, as well as a rooftop bar, providing a social place to connect and relax.

SLS Barcelona – Mid 2024

Perched on the seafront with endless views over the glittering Mediterranean Sea, SLS Barcelona sets a lavish stage for the extraordinary to unfold. With all the hallmarks of an SLS wonderland, the brand’s first European destination will have 471 rooms and suites, three pools, a spa, a ballroom and six bars and restaurants, including the city’s largest waterfront rooftop bar.

Mama Shelter Nice – Mid 2024

Located in the central Riquier neighbourhood, just 600m from the city’s mythical Old Port, Mama Shelter Nice will offer 102 colourful rooms, a restaurant serving some of Mama’s signature homemade dishes, and a rooftop pool to bask in the year-round sunshine.

Mama Shelter Dubai Business Bay – Late 2024

Travelling to the Middle East for the first time, Mama Shelter Dubai Business Bay will be a highly alluring gem in the desert. Mosaic steps, colourful walls, and eccentric hanging decorations will brighten up every corner of this 197-room hotel and 204 residences, with a range of restaurants, four swimming pools, a multi-purpose gym and an outdoor amphitheatre with a lounge area.

RESTAURANTS & BARS BY CARTE BLANCHED

Carte Blanched, Ennismore’s fully integrated F&B concept studio, is the force behind many of its extraordinary restaurants, bars and nightlife venues. Their work spans every continent, from the cosmopolitan cities in America to the remote Maldivian islands, working with local tastemakers and utilising the highest-quality local ingredients to create culturally relevant culinary and beverage destinations. The following is a taste of what’s to come in 2024 from Carte Blanched:

Niko at Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza is a classic and understated Japanese restaurant that focuses on premium-quality ingredients and traditional presentation with a serene, modern and luxurious ambience. Patatino at The Hoxton Edinburgh is a neighbourhood Italian restaurant designed to express the flavours, energy and joyous hospitality of long meals with friends on holiday on the Amalfi coast. Bouvier at The Hoxton Vienna is a modern bistro serving produce-forward, US meets European food with sophistication and sass. Cosmico at SLS Barcelona is a rooftop pool club and dancefloor with a retro vibe, designed as a playful and uninhibited all-day party with big serve cocktails and sushi. Kyara at SLS Barcelona is a post-modern cocktail bar that blends beautiful, unconventional ingredients into classic cocktails.

IMMERSIVE RESORTS

Creating luxury havens of escapism and entertainment, Ennismore’s Immersive Resorts, led by Rixos, offer the best all-inclusive experiences, with all aspects of the guest’s stay included – from restaurants and bars to entertainment and activities. ALL Inclusive Collection – a new digital platform launched in 2023 – brings together over 30 of the best all-inclusive resorts for guests to discover and book from leading global brands, including Rixos and soon-to-open Hyde Bodrum, the brand’s first property in this market.

Hyde Bodrum – Early 2024

Located between sparking turquoise waters and the stunning national parks of the Bodrum Peninsula, Hyde Bodrum offers a relaxed, all-inclusive getaway where progressive music programming and meaningful connections come together in a sunny, hazy blend. An adults-only destination, Hyde Bodrum comprises 215 rooms and suites including four villas, as well as a spa and five restaurants and bars.

Rixos Tersane Istanbul – Mid 2024

Rixos Tersane Istanbul will be in the heart of the city’s historic district along the Golden Horn (Haliç), previously a historic shipyard during the Ottoman era and recently transformed into a giant contemporary lifestyle atelier with the aim of contributing to the art and cultural development of Istanbul. Scattered amongst the converted brick and stone warehouses, Rixos Tersane Istanbul will offer uninterrupted views of the Old City with 432 luxurious rooms, including 57 suites, three lavish dining outlets for every dining desire, an outdoor pool and state-of-the-art sports facilities, a kids club, and extensive meetings & events spaces.

Rixos Obhur Jeddah – Late 2024

Rixos Obhur Jeddah will feature 247 guest rooms, including 73 villas with private pools, a fine-dining restaurant and two beach restaurants situated on a private beach. Diverse leisure activities will keep guests entertained, with multiple pools, indoor and outdoor fitness clubs, a spa, and a central ballroom for special events, all nestled within gorgeous green landscapes and golden sandy beaches.

ICONIC VENUES

A collection of exclusive and iconic venues, Paris Society, is pioneering the art of French hospitality. From its beginnings in the world of nightlife, Paris Society has a sense of celebration, generosity, and a good dose of audacity. Expanding its global footprint in 2024, Paris Society is bringing some of its most iconic venues to new destinations for the first time, including Istanbul.

Gigi Rigolatto Dubai – Late 2024

Step into the world of Gigi Rigolatto, where every moment celebrates the Italian art of living. More than restaurants, Gigi Rigolatto spots promise an unparalleled experience in each house. After Paris, Saint-Tropez and Val d’Isère, discover Gigi Rigolatto Dubai. The breathtaking beach house, set on over 5,000 square meters of sand, will showcase a timeless and magical atmosphere that reflects a refined taste and meticulous attention to detail.

Mūn Dubai – Late 2024

Crafted as a restaurant experience transcending ordinary dining, Mūn seamlessly blends Asian mystique with Parisian sophistication. After its original home in Paris, Mūn is embarking on an international journey with the opening of its beach garden in Dubai. Set on J1 Beach, this oasis is designed to immerse visitors in a realm of extraordinary enchantment where limitless creativity and boundless imagination flourish.

Mondaine de Pariso Istanbul – Late 2024

Prepare to be transported to a realm where creativity and freedom collide as Mondaine de Pariso makes its grand entrance into Istanbul's bustling nightlife. This high-end and experimental dining concept, coupled with immersive, interactive musical performances, promises an unforgettable experience.

Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild – Late 2024

In the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement, in the prestigious Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, Paris Society will unveil a sophisticated restaurant designed by architect Corinne Sachot and a carefully crafted kitchen with grill-style signature dishes.

Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor - in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – and is an autonomous entity dedicated to lifestyle and leisure hospitality. Ennismore’s 2024 new openings will join its existing network of 144 hotels and resorts*, 77 iconic venues and over 300 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore opened over 25 new hotels, including Maison Delano Paris, Banyan Tree Dubai, Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay by Paris Society, Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza, SO/ Maldives, Mondrian Hong Kong, Rixos Park Belek, Rixos Qetaifan Island, Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos, The Hoxton, Charlottenburg and 21c St. Louis. In addition, 30 new restaurants and bars opened in 2023, including Bottega di Carna in Singapore, House of Tandoor in Berlin, Cuyo in Ibiza, Citronelle Club in Dubai, llama Inn in London, and from Paris Society, Coco in Lyon and Le Laurent in Paris.

