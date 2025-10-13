RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE – Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, is delighted to announce the signing of SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, which is set to open later this year as the brand’s first all-inclusive resort outside of Europe, as well as Ennismore’s first lifestyle hotel in Ras Al Khaimah.

Nestled along Ras Al Khaimah’s lavish coastline, where desert, mangroves, mountain and crystal-clear waters collide to form breathtaking natural landscapes, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, rooted in the world of fashion, will be a stylish getaway within a series of striking new buildings set against a backdrop of the Arabian Sea. With 257 bedrooms and suites across seven categories, each offering uninterrupted sea views, the property blends sartorial signatures and experiences with the region’s innate culture and sense of style. The colour palette is inspired by local nature and is composed of sunset oranges, sandy stone shades, deep ocean teal and shades of green. The use of light walnut wood, sandstone on the joinery with bronze metal details introduces a sense of warmth and comfort that defines each space within the guestroom.

The hotel offers five culinary experiences curated by Ennismore’s Global F&B Platform, including The Market, a casual restaurant from breakfast to dinner; Italian restaurant Chiano with the finest Mediterranean cuisine; Levantine restaurant Hadaba for elegant dinners; Floating World, a speciality restaurant with Japanese and Pan-Asian delights; and Savant a high-end cocktail bar with live entertainment on the 10th floor. Rounding out the food and beverage offerings, the resort has two pool bars, Cabini and Bungalow, the latter for adults only and an independent beach club. SO/ Ras Al Khaimah will have purpose-built spaces for meetings and events with a function hall for up to 345 guests, a pre-function area and four flexible break-out and workshop spaces.

A visit to Ras Al Khaimah is incomplete without a dose of wellness, and at SO/, guests are invited to rest and recharge at the spa and wellness area with treatment rooms, sauna, a cold water pool and extensive offerings. A fully equipped gym with complimentary classes is open all day, while those looking for an outdoor workout can head to one of the seven renowned golf courses within an 11 km radius.

The resort sits at the entrance of Al Marjan Island and is set to be the first in a series of new luxury lifestyle resorts being developed on the island. Blending rich cultural heritage with some of the most spectacular museums and cultural sites, the new developments will provide easy access to designer boutiques, world-class dining experiences, and exclusive entertainment and nightlife, including the island’s first casino. Guests at SO/ Ras Al Khaimah can easily take full advantage of the area’s natural splendour, enjoying a wide range of activities such as sunrise dune walks, horse riding or kayaking. As reported by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), in 2024 the emirate welcomed a record-breaking 1.28 million overnight visitors, driving a 12% surge in tourism revenues, as it continues its journey toward a target of 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030

Ras Al Khaimah has already proven to be a thriving hub for lifestyle all-inclusive travel with the remarkable success of Rixos Bab Al Bahr a renowned family destination that continues to attract guests from across the region and the recently opened Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, home to the emirate’s largest entertainment hub. Both resorts have redefined the hospitality landscape, setting new benchmarks for immersive stays that combine elevated gastronomy, dynamic entertainment, and world-class design. SO/ will bring a fresh take on lifestyle all-inclusive to the region, with design and food and beverage at the core of the experience.

Ennismore Growth in All-Inclusive

Ennismore continues to strengthen its global position in the all-inclusive market



The signing of SO/Ras Al Khaimah reinforces Ennismore’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the fast-growing lifestyle all-inclusive segment. The group now boasts an impressive portfolio of more than 60 resorts open and in development, representing over 25,000 rooms worldwide. Recent openings include Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Rixos Obhur Jeddah, SLS Playa Mujeres, and Hyde Bodrum, with a strong pipeline ahead, including six new all-inclusive resorts in Mexico marking the debut of Rixos in the Americas, alongside Rixos Magawish Bay Views Egypt, Rixos Dubai Islands and Rixos Phu Quoc Vietnam, the brand’s debut in Asia.

SO/ Ras Al Khaimah joins Ennismore’s ALL Inclusive Collection a highly curated digital platform showcasing the world’s most exceptional all-inclusive resorts from leading brands including Rixos, SO/, Hyde, SLS, and Swissôtel. These resorts challenge the historical perspective of all-inclusive holidays by offering guests immersive luxury experiences that combine outstanding design, world-class dining, and high-quality entertainment across breathtaking destinations. Built on the success of Rixos and its pioneering ‘all-inclusive, all-exclusive’ philosophy, the ALL Inclusive Collection ensures that every resort delivers consistently elevated service and memorable experiences. Every aspect of a guest’s stay, from dining and drinks to activities and entertainment, is included, setting a new standard for luxury all-inclusive travel.

Cenk Unverdi, COO of Rixos & All-Inclusive Collection - GCC, Central Asia & Europe for Ennismore, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing luxury destinations in the region, making it the perfect location to debut the first SO/ all-inclusive resort in the Middle East. Building on the success of Rixos through the ALL Inclusive Collection, we’re delighted to welcome the first lifestyle all-inclusive resort to the emirate. SO/ Ras Al Khaimah will be unique and will offer a timeless, intimate take on the art of escape, where bold design, exceptional food and beverage and creativity come together in a seamless, immersive experience for guests with a wide range of amenities”.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 16 brands and two independent F&B groups with 180+ hotels and 140+ in the pipeline, over 500 restaurants and bars, and a network of 45+ branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in 40+ countries with 25,000+ team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform; AIME Studio for interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places, it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of June 2025.