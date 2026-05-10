Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – specialized by stc confirmed its full readiness in support to the Hajj season for this year 1447H / 2026, as the company will be providing a mission‑critical communications infrastructure, in a step to ensure continuous connectivity, improve coordination efficiency among relevant entities, and enhance operational safety levels. As a national enabler of mission and business‑critical communications, empowering stakeholders to manage operations with high efficiency, specialized by stc will set out its integrated digital ecosystem to support instant communication and real‑time decision‑making.

specialized by stc runs a suite of advanced technological solutions, including the “Hadath” operations management platform, which is hosted 100% on local servers. The platform enables Hajj‑related entities to instantly coordinate efforts, while leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AI & IoT) technologies to enhance response and support during real‑time field decision‑making.

Moreover, specialized by stc also utilizes the Business‑Critical Network (BCN) by stc as one of the core elements supporting operations during Hajj. The network provides an independent, fully encrypted communication environment designed specifically for critical operations, ensuring service continuity even during peak periods, with secure and immediate transmission of voice, data, and video. This is in addition to the mission‑critical network, which is designed to deliver highly reliable, low‑latency communication in sensitive environments where errors are not an option.

"The Hajj season represents one of the most complex operational environments in the world, and the successful management of these operations highlights the importance of digital infrastructure in enabling instant coordination among all relevant entities. At specialized by stc, we are committed to providing the Mission Critical Network and Business Critical Network communications ecosystem that ensures operational continuity while augmenting on safety and efficiency. Enabling secure and reliable connectivity is a fundamental part of our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation and contributing to a safer and more organized Hajj experience“, said Eng. Khaled bin Ibrahim Al‑Darrab, CEO of specialized by stc,

"This technological ecosystem empowers government and operational entities to work in full synchronization by providing secure, uninterrupted connectivity that supports real‑time coordination and data‑driven decision‑making. This directly enhances the efficiency of crowd management and the safety of pilgrims. Our efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen digital infrastructure and advance the capabilities required to manage major events, particularly Hajj, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global reference in managing highly complex operations“, added Al‑Darrab.

"We expect this year’s experience to transform Hajj into a living innovation platform where advanced technologies are tested in one of the world’s most demanding environments. With every season, the company expands its cumulative operational knowledge, contributing to the development of new solutions that serve the Kingdom’s vital sectors. Our role will extend beyond operations to developing new technologies and standards for managing mission‑critical communications. Our presence in Hajj will further strengthen the company’s position as a national partner leading technological transformation in field services. Through this, specialized by stc continues to establish a model for how technology can be bound to serve people“, concluded Al‑Darrab.