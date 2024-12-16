ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, is thrilled to announce that its innovation arm in APAC and Middle East, ENGIE Factory, has developed and invested in Foresea, a new seawater intelligence startup in the GCC. This partnership marks ENGIE Factory’s first venture into the region’s ocean tech landscape, underscoring ENGIE’s commitment to enhancing water management insights, with a particular focus on advancements in the desalination sector.

This initiative is part of ENGIE’s ongoing commitment to investing in startups across the Middle East, with a focus on technologies that enhance desalination and other operational processes. The aim is to reduce environmental impact while improving planning and efficiency in coastal industry operations.

Foresea is developing an advanced seawater intelligence to monitor and predict seawater quality over time. Through pilots at desalination plants, Foresea’s innovative solutions improve plant efficiency, maintenance, and operations by offering superior sea data predictions. This investment aligns with ENGIE’s mission to support sustainable, efficient solutions through its Desalination Centre of Excellence, bringing transformative technology to market for clients and partners.

“Desalination is key in addressing water needs in the Gulf, and at ENGIE, we are equally aware of our responsibility to safeguard the environment,” stated Latifa Lahsine, Head of ENGIE’s Desalination Center of Excellence. “We believe investing in emerging technologies, like the solutions developed by Foresea and incorporating these intelligent solutions into our operations. It is not just a step, but a leap towards achieving global sustainability goals.”

Ahmed El Hosseny, venture builder of Foresea, comments, “Our technology offers an unprecedented level of foresight, enabling offtakers and developers to navigate the challenges of seawater quality fluctuations and the impacts of climate change. With desalination IWPs designed to operate for 25 years, our platform de-risks operations in the long term by forecasting variations and helping developers proactively mitigate potential risks. By leveraging machine learning models, we empower operators to anticipate and address operational challenges before they arise.” “Foresea’s technology aligns with ENGIE’s vision for a sustainable future. Beyond our own needs, we are championing innovation and environmental intelligence that will be essential for future planning to address water scarcity, not only in the Middle East but worldwide,” said Caroline Guyot, Managing Director of ENGIE Factory.

With over three decades of service in the Middle East, ENGIE is at the forefront of addressing water scarcity across the GCC. The company operates 19 state-of-the-art desalination plants across the region, producing an impressive 7.4 million cubic meters of water daily.

About ENGIE Saudi Arabia

ENGIE has been present in KSA for 20 years. ENGIE develops its activities in partnership with Saudi actors on energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling and energy efficiency services. We have 2000 employees. ENGIE generates 7.6GW of power generation equivalent to 8% of Saudi Arabia’s installed capacity, and 1.820M m3 of desalinated water, equivalent to more than 15% of market production.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 97,000 employees, clients, partners and stakeholders, the Group strives every day to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose statement, ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its clients. Turnover in 2023: €82.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

About ForeSea

ForeSea is a cutting-edge seawater intelligence platform, combining the latest advancements in AI and machine learning with satellite and in-situ data. Designed to serve desalination plants, aquaculture enterprises, and government institutions, ForeSea empowers users with predictive analytics and actionable insights to optimize operations and safeguard marine environments.

By enabling data-driven decision-making, ForeSea helps organizations enhance efficiency, minimize their impact on the ocean, and adopt sustainable practices in their interactions with marine ecosystems. Through innovative technology, ForeSea is charting a new course toward responsible ocean stewardship.

https://www.foresea.ai/

