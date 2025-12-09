Dubai, UAE: New research from Endava shows that organisations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia increasingly recognise the strategic importance of becoming AI-native, yet many still lack the operational foundations required to get there. The findings, drawn from senior business leaders across both markets, indicate that organisations are keen to capture the benefits of agentic AI, but are being held back by early-stage adoption, funding delays and concerns around responsible implementation.

Across the region, there is broad alignment on the direction of travel. More than nine in ten respondents believe that becoming AI-native is essential to maintaining a competitive edge, and many organisations have already mapped out how they intend to evolve. However, a significant proportion remain stuck in the planning phase, with over a third reporting that while an AI-native strategy exists, the budget to execute it has not yet been secured. Despite this, confidence remains high, and most leaders (75%) expect their organisations to reach an AI-native operating model by 2028, signalling an accelerated shift over the next three years.

The research highlights that adoption of agentic AI is already reshaping how innovation takes place across the Gulf. A growing majority 73% report that traditional agile methodologies are losing relevance as firms move towards autonomous, self-improving systems capable of managing complex processes in real time. This shift is especially visible in fintech, where more than four-fifths (81%2) of respondents believe agentic AI is creating entirely new business models and revenue streams. Leaders also note that AI-native systems are lowering barriers to entry, making it easier for both established players and new challengers to expand across the region’s increasingly competitive financial landscape.

When asked how agentic AI will transform both customer experience and operational resilience, leaders pointed to its ability to deliver stronger fraud detection, personalised and autonomous financial guidance, and faster, always-on service. They also expect the technology to enhance organisational robustness by managing risk at machine speed, automating compliance processes and improving real-time monitoring across critical systems, all of which are seen as essential to maintaining trust and ensuring uninterrupted services in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Despite clear momentum, the research also reveals a readiness gap. Most organisations (85%2) are still prioritising the deployment of basic AI applications such as chatbots, predictive analytics and workflow automation before they progress to more advanced agentic systems. Concerns around data privacy, security and the transparency of AI-driven decisions continue to slow adoption, while data quality issues and cybersecurity risks remain among the most significant barriers identified by leaders.

To address these challenges, organisations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are taking active steps to ensure responsible AI integration. Many are embedding ethical guidelines into AI development (50%), working to align emerging agentic systems with evolving regulatory requirements (42%), and strengthening data privacy and security protections (41%). Collectively, these efforts demonstrate a growing commitment to balancing innovation with accountability as the region moves towards an AI-native future.

David Boast, General Manager – UAE & KSA, Endava, said, “Organisations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are at a pivotal moment. There is a clear understanding of the value that an AI native future can unlock, but also a recognition that responsible adoption is essential. Those that invest in agentic AI with strong governance frameworks today will be best placed to lead the next wave of innovation across the region. At Endava, we are supporting this shift through AI-enabled approaches like Dava.Flow, helping organisations modernise quickly while keeping trust, transparency and organisational health at the centre of their transformation.”

To read the full research, please visit: https://www.endava.com/insights/reports/agile-meets-agentic-how-financial-services-are-evolving-towards-ai-native-operations

About the Research:

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1,000 senior leaders (aged 25+) across financial services and fintech organisations with over 1,000 employees in Australia, the UK, France, the USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia between 2–13 October 2025. Censuswide complies with the MRS Code of Conduct based on ESOMAR principles.

About Endava PLC

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.