The project’s success reflects Dubai's rising demand for premium office spaces, with Grade A office rents climbing 12% in 2024 and super-luxury office towers maintaining over 95% occupancy

ENARA by OMNIYAT is part of OMNIYAT’s broader vision for Marasi Bay, a reimagined urban destination, and a cornerstone of OMNIYAT’s bold commercial real estate strategy

Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT, the leading developer of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, has announced that its prestigious commercial development, ENARA by OMNIYAT, is now almost fully sold-out since its official launch in 2025. Located in Marasi Bay, at the Burj Khalifa District, ENARA was conceptualised to redefine the corporate environment with world-class amenities, sustainable design, and an exclusive lifestyle experience.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “OMNIYAT has a legacy of creating architectural masterpieces that elevate living and working environments. ENARA by OMNIYAT embodies our philosophy of ‘The Art of Elevation,’ blending creativity, quality, and exclusivity. Inspired by the Arabic word for ‘enlightenment’ or ‘light,’ ENARA is designed to illuminate ambition, inspire innovation, and shape the future of corporate leadership.”

This commercial masterpiece in Marasi Bay’s waterfront, adjacent to the city’s business and financial district, merges luxury with functionality to cater to the global business elite. The project reflects Dubai's rising demand for premium office spaces, with Grade A office rents climbing 12% in 2024 and super-luxury office towers maintaining over 95% occupancy.[1]

ENARA by OMNIYAT arrives amid a growing shortage of Grade A office spaces in Dubai thanks to sustained demand from global corporations, UHNWIs, and family offices. OMNIYAT’s latest development is poised to address this market gap, building on the success of recent ultra-luxury launches, with only two of thirty-four units still available in the project.

ENARA marks the first milestone in OMNIYAT’s ambitious strategy to redefine the ultra-luxury commercial landscape, with another landmark project in the heart of Downtown Dubai on the horizon.

A New Vision for Commercial Space

ENARA by OMNIYAT combines five-star hospitality with a sustainable, future-proof office environment. It will offer 34 flexible office spaces, featuring high ceilings, full-height windows, and landscaped terraces that promote both productivity and relaxation. These spaces accommodate diverse layouts, with a seamless transition from work to leisure. Each floorplate is dedicated to single tenants, ensuring exclusivity with private lift access. The interiors are suffused with natural light from the waterfront, reflecting OMNIYAT's signature blend of luxury, sophistication, and functionality.

ENARA by OMNIYAT has been designed to meet the highest global standards for wellness, sustainability and digital connectivity. It is expected to achieve Platinum WELL Certification™ to ensure optimal health and well-being for occupants, and LEED Platinum certification for meeting the most stringent sustainability benchmarks. The development has also secured Platinum pre-certifications for both WiredScore and SmartScore, highlighting its advanced digital infrastructure and smart building capabilities.

The building will feature smart Building Management Systems (BMS), including automated lighting, air-conditioning, and environmental controls for optimal energy efficiency. The seamless integration of technology will enhance security, comfort, and operational efficiency, making ENARA by OMNIYAT a fully future-ready workspace.

Luxe amenities

ENARA by OMNIYAT will offer priority access to an opulent Private Members’ Club, for relaxation and networking, the club's world-class amenities include fine dining experiences, a luxurious bar and coffee lounges. ENARA also features a dedicated spa with a lap pool, sauna, and steam room, and a fully equipped fitness centre.

A landscaped sky deck and events space and a business lounge with state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities ensure that ENARA by OMNIYAT offers far more than just a workspace. This is a property designed to inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and elevate professional lifestyles.

Marasi Bay reimagines Dubai’s luxury landscape

ENARA by OMNIYAT is part of OMNIYAT’s broader vision for Marasi Bay, a reimagined ultra-luxury waterfront destination. Known for developing some of Dubai’s most iconic properties including The Lana, Dorchester Collection, VELA, and VELA Viento, all located within the Marasi Bay district.

With ENARA by OMNIYAT, Dubai’s commercial real estate landscape is poised for a significant shift, blending iconic design with unparalleled amenities. As global demand for premium office spaces continues to grow, ENARA by OMNIYAT positions itself as the ultimate destination for visionary businesses seeking to thrive in a luxurious, sustainable, and connected environment.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

