Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the appointment of Edrafor Emirates LLC as the enabling work contractor for Casares, phase three of the fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living.

Scheduled to be completed in Q1 2026, all of Casares’ units that range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses, are sold out.

Construction work at Bloom Living’s first two, also sold-out, phases, Cordoba and Toledo, is progressing steadily and both are on track for their scheduled completion dates in Q4 2024 and Q2 2025 respectively.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “Bloom Living has witnessed overwhelming success, recording strong end-user and investor response, which reflects Bloom Holding’s commitment to addressing the market’s needs through providing premium residential units and amenities to our residents, and contributing to the holistic living experience we offer in our communities.

“As we commence the enabling work of Casares, the third phase of our master-planned community, we are confident about delivering it up to the highest standards and as per schedule.” He added.

Casares features a Community Center surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. Also, those living within Casares can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

338 Executive Apartments

Schools:

18 schools

1 nursery

Over 21,000 students

Design & Management Services: