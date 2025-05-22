Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, today concluded its participation as sector partner at Make it in the Emirates 2025 to engage key stakeholders and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation, strategic partnerships, and economic diversification.

The Group’s exhibition stand welcomed thousands of visitors throughout the event, reflecting strong engagement with EMSTEEL’s innovative solutions, sustainability leadership, and national contributions. As a highlight of the event, H.E. Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, was honored with the prestigious Aspirational Leader Award 2025, in recognition of his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing industrial excellence, sustainability, and national development.

Committed to driving the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy, EMSTEEL has emerged as a key enabler of the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, with an improved ICV score of 69.95% in 2023 to 77.07% in 2025 due to rigorous sourcing of local suppliers with the aim of forming a robust, self-reliant national industrial ecosystem.

In 2024, the company invested more than AED 3.5 billion in local procurement, engaging over 1,365 UAE-based suppliers and directed 48.2% of its total procurement spend toward local businesses. Furthermore, 86% of new suppliers in the Group’s Steel Division and 34% in the Cement Division were ICV-certified, amplifying the multiplier effect for local sourcing across multiple industrial arms within the national economy.

Also executing a vision to put homegrown innovation on the global industrial map, EMSTEEL exported AED 2.2 billion worth of advanced steel products in 2024, highlighting the UAE’s global competitiveness in an evolving industrial landscape.

EMSTEEL leveraged the Make it in the Emirates platform to forge 11 strategic partnerships during Make it in the Emirates to drive national advanced manufacturing goals, while setting industry benchmarks for decarbonising the steel value chain.

The company has collaborated with Aldar to supply hydrogen-based rebar for Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque, pioneering sustainable infrastructure for the UAE. Additionally, EMSTEEL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micropolis Robotics to integrate autonomous mobile robots into scrap yard operations, enhancing precision and safety in real time. In partnership with the Jožef Stefan Institute, EMSTEEL is applying AI and machine learning for smarter manufacturing processes and supply chain optimisation.

Furthermore, EMSTEEL is working with DANIELI on a first-of-its-kind electrified process gas heater pilot project, which will replace traditional gas-fired heaters with electric systems, offering a scalable model for future green retrofits while supporting EMSTEEL’s target of reducing emissions by 40% by 2030. EMSTEEL is also engaged in the Medisun Elixir Project, a pilot initiative that converts brine and CO₂ into Magnesium Carbonate for green steelmaking, showcasing industrial symbiosis and reinforcing EMSTEEL's ambition to lead in certifiable sustainable steel production.

During the landmark event, EMSTEEL also signed agreements with e& to explore next-gen automation and remote monitoring, Ghars Center to support Emirati craftsmanship to strengthen local communities, Steel Sim VR to provide virtual training for crane operators, Zealogics to optimise quality control during casting operations, and Siemens to test Energy Optimiser and Quality Prediction tools.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “Our commitment to excellence and innovation has positioned EMSTEEL at the forefront of the UAE’s industrial landscape, contributing 10% to Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil manufacturing sector and holding a 60% share of the national steel market. We aim to nurture the next generation of industrial leaders in the UAE, and take great pride in our Emiratisation initiatives, reflective of our impressive 52% Emiratisation rate. By integrating advanced manufacturing technologies, we will continue supporting key industries including construction, engineering, and energy, both locally and globally.”

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.