Leading UAE-based integrated facilities management provider Emrill has made significant progress in its Continuous Improvement journey, launching initiatives that have not only transformed the organisation’s internal processes but also significantly benefited its clients through enhanced service delivery, efficiency and innovation.

Since its establishment 22 years ago, Emrill has prioritised continuous improvement as a core value. This commitment has matured over time, encompassing all business divisions and functions. Emrill primarily employs Lean Six Sigma methodologies to address challenges and drive improvements, enabling the company to develop a robust problem-solving culture and enhance the capabilities of its workforce.

Emrill’s continuous improvement initiatives have yielded several notable achievements. 50 per cent of Emrill’s eligible workforce is trained in identifying problems and opportunities and problem-solving skills, with a target to increase this to 90 per cent of employees by 2024. The organisation receives at least ten process improvement suggestions from employees each month, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous enhancement. By leveraging robotic process automation (RPA), business intelligence tools, and real-time dashboards, Emrill has eliminated manual tasks, enhanced data visualisation, and improved decision-making processes. Since January 2023, Emrill has completed 20 improvement projects and 20 Kaizen events, with a target of at least five improvement projects per year. These initiatives have resulted in efficiency improvements ranging from 20 to 40 per cent.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, commented: "Our continuous improvement initiatives are at the heart of Emrill’s strategy to deliver world-class service quality and innovation. By investing in our people and processes, we ensure we stay ahead of industry standards and consistently exceed our clients' expectations."

Emrill’s continuous improvement efforts have significantly impacted customer satisfaction through improved service quality, efficient service delivery, and innovative solutions tailored to meet clients' evolving needs and expectations. Every improvement project is rigorously evaluated against targets to ensure effectiveness and benefits for both the business and its clients.

Emrill’s employees are at the heart of its continuous improvement initiatives. Through active participation in idea generation, problem-solving workshops, and feedback loops, employees have contributed to enhanced processes and services. The company celebrates its employees' success stories, highlighting their critical role in driving continuous improvement.

Vinod Azir, Continuous Improvement Manager, added: "The engagement and dedication of Emrill’s employees have been instrumental in driving our continuous improvement efforts. Their active participation in problem-solving and process enhancement has led to tangible benefits for both our business and our clients."

Looking ahead, Emrill aims to engage 90 per cent of eligible staff in effective tools and methods for problem-solving and continuous improvement. The organisation plans to benchmark and upgrade processes, aligning with cutting-edge technology and best practices to enhance efficiencies. Emrill will prioritise digitalisation and process automation using RPA and analytics-based efficiency improvement projects.

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE. Emrill’s portfolio includes a range of services for residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and healthcare sectors. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.

(Ends.) Image attached: Emrill's Continuous Improvement team (Siddharth Menon – Continuous Improvement Analyst, Felicia Dlima – Continuous Improvement Administrator and Vinod Azir – Continuous Improvement Manager)

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission to be the region's preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named as the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a third year in 2023 and launching 25 CPD-certified courses.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for 11 consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com