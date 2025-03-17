Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The growing commitment to financial security among UAE residents has fueled the success of structured savings schemes, with National Bonds leading the way. Positive saving sentiments—driven by trust, financial aspirations, and digital accessibility—have played a crucial role in this momentum. Customers are increasingly viewing savings as a path to empowerment rather than restriction, leading to stronger engagement and long-term commitment.

This shift is evident in National Bonds’ latest achievements, with its investment portfolio surging to AED 15.8 billion, marking an impressive 22% growth over the past year. The surge in regular savers, digital adoption, and corporate solutions reflects a nationwide shift towards structured financial planning. Backed by innovative offerings, strategic investments, and customer-focused initiatives, National Bonds continues to reinforce its role as a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses alike.

Strengthening this momentum, National Bonds has witnessed a 51% increase in regular savers. This growth underscores not only a heightened interest in structured savings but also a broader national movement towards a financially secure future—one that is closely aligned with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and long-term stability. While in 2024 alone, bondholders earned up to 4.75 % in returns on their savings.

The Role of Digital Innovation

Digital innovation remains at the core of National Bonds’ growth strategy. The launch of the new mobile app has significantly enhanced accessibility, providing customers with seamless, real-time savings and investment management. In addition, the company has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize customer experiences and optimize engagement across multiple touchpoints. The integration of AI-driven insights and automated financial planning tools has led to a 41% increase in digital savings compared to 2023, reflecting the region’s growing reliance on smart financial solutions. By continuously evolving its digital offerings, National Bonds is making saving more intuitive, efficient, and rewarding for individuals and businesses alike.

Securing the Future of Employees and Corporations

National Bonds has established itself as a beacon of pension and retirement planning in the UAE through pension solutions such as the Golden Pension Plan, in line with the UAE’s growing focus on ensuring the long-term financial security of its workforce. Additionally, in 2024, it became one of the first entities to offer end-of-service schemes through a partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), helping companies provide their employees with a secure financial future after retirement.

Financial Literacy for the Next Generation

In line with its commitment to fostering a savings culture, National Bonds has also prioritized financial education for younger generations. The company’s ‘Young Investor Program’, launched in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, reached 10 schools and 1,900 students in 2024. The initiative aims to equip the next generation of UAE residents with the financial literacy skills necessary for long-term financial stability. By introducing students to the basics of saving and investing, National Bonds is ensuring that tomorrow's financial leaders are grounded in responsible planning and decision-making.

Further reinforcing its role as a financial empowerment leader, National Bonds has announced the launch of a free AI-based financial guidance service. In its annual Financial Resolutions Survey, 77% of respondents expressed a need for greater access to financial advice and planning tools to secure their futures. Responding to this demand, National Bonds is introducing AI-powered guidance to help individuals from all financial backgrounds navigate an evolving financial landscape with confidence.

A National Vision for Financial Stability

“As we navigate through an ever-evolving financial landscape, National Bonds remains committed to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial goals with confidence. Through innovative solutions, trusted partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to customer-centric values, we continue to lead the way in fostering financial security and stability for our clients in the UAE,” said Khalifa Al Daboos, Chairman of National Bonds. “With an 18-year legacy of trust and innovation, we continue to evolve our offerings, integrating digital transformation and AI-driven insights to make saving more accessible, rewarding, and future-ready.” Our competitive returns also reflects the ongoing success of our balanced investment strategy in view of the prevailing volatilities in the global markets.

“As we embrace the digital era, our focus remains on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and financial well-being. From AI-powered engagement to seamless digital savings, we are aligning our vision with national priorities to proactively meet the evolving financial needs of the future,” Al Daboos added.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO, added: “At National Bonds, we take a proactive approach to understanding the future needs of individuals and businesses. By carefully assessing emerging trends and customer expectations, we are able to create products and solutions that align with the financial landscape of tomorrow. This foresight has contributed to a 22% year-on-year growth in our investment portfolio, while the 51% increase in regular savers reflects the confidence our customers place in our offerings. We focus on building a future-ready savings ecosystem that not only meets financial needs but also addresses the psychological barriers to saving, empowering customers to adopt positive saving behaviors with confidence.”

“Since our inception, National Bonds has remained committed to understanding both the financial and emotional aspects of saving. We aim to create a positive and encouraging environment that helps our customers overcome any challenges or hesitations about saving. Our AED 36 million annual rewards program and initiatives like luxury car prizes serve not only as tangible incentives but also as a way to inspire a disciplined savings culture. By addressing the factors that influence saving behavior, such as the power of positive sentiments, we help our customers build a sustainable saving mindset. As we continue to evolve, we will ensure our products and services align with the future financial aspirations of our customers.”

