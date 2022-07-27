Manama, Bahrain: Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of- Sale (POS) and online payment gateway Acquiring services, recently announced obtaining Visa’s Acquiring principal membership Licenses, which allows its Acquiring services to accept Visa digital payment solutions via EazyPay 5000+ Point-of- Sale (POS) Terminals & Online Payment gateway across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Visa Acquiring Principal Membership License comes in line with EazyPay’s mission to continually boost & grow its client relationships as part of its active card brands acceptance expansion strategy focused within the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. The EazyPay service allows merchants to accept Visa payments in a manner that is secure, protecting the integrity of all retail transactions, thereby offering a convenient contactless transaction experience to customers. The EazyPay POS terminals & online payment gateway boast a unique technology, which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, wherein customers are able to easily conduct all Visa’s payments using a credit or debit card, or eWallet such as Apple Pay directly through their smartphones.

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder, MD & CEO of Eazy Financial Services, expressed his delight saying, “The Visa Acquiring Principal Membership License adds a new distinctive achievement to the list of EazyPay growing successes and fulfils a significant strategic milestone for our company, by jointly supporting our efforts to maintain international Acquiring service stand­­ards and provide our merchants with competitive and innovative payment services in the kingdom of Bahrain. In terms of business opportunities, this Visa license & partnership will open the door for EazyPay to empower its Acquiring services and consequentially enable its merchants to accept all kind of Visa cards in Bahrain and beyond, in a smooth and convenient manner. In a broader context, new opportunities will deliver wide-ranging, first-class services and smarter payment solutions that will greatly simplify and streamline EazyPay merchants & cardholder experience in using EazyPay POS terminals and e-commerce services innovatively and seamlessly.”

“This comes in harmony with our ongoing commitment & efforts to consistently accelerate our clients cutting-edge technology and innovative payment solutions, driven by our vision of cementing our position as the leading POS & Online payment gateway provider of digital financial services in the Kingdom, and work beyond conventional payment acceptance practices,” Founder, MD & CEO of Eazy Financial Services added.

Malak Alsaffar, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said: “We are delighted to issue the principal membership license to EazyPay and expand the acceptance network for Visa payment solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are particularly keen to provide end-to-end, innovative technology to EazyPay, enabling them to offer more consumers and local businesses access to the digital economy by bringing them the latest in digital payment solutions. We have every confidence that this license will enable the company to join us in supportin­­­g the Bahraini government’s efforts to grow digital payments and drive financial inclusion in the Kingdom.”