Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a move to democratize global real estate investment, Stake, the leading digital platform for fractional real estate investment with over 500,000 registered users from over 180 countries, has announced a strategic partnership with Republic, the renowned US unicorn-based investment platform. This collaboration will offer U.S. investors unprecedented access to the booming real estate market in Dubai and soon, in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in global investment opportunities.

With the Dubai real estate market offering 8% gross yields, compared to the average of 4% in other cities like New York City, this partnership will enable more international investors to seek greater returns. In practice, Republic investors will be able to seamlessly invest in Stake and the Dubai real estate market through the Republic app and website, thereby realizing both platforms’ shared vision of democratizing their retrospective asset classes.

Since its launch in 2020, Stake has been instrumental in transforming the Dubai real estate market, allowing global investors to engage in fractional ownership with an entry point as low as 500 AED. Already more than 50% of investors on Stake are from outside the UAE. Their initiatives have not only contributed to expanding the demographic of investors, but have also challenged traditional investment barriers, thereby creating a more inclusive and diverse investment landscape.

Dubai's real estate market stands as an appealing destination for U.S. investors for various reasons. The city’s property prices are highly competitive, standing 20%-80% cheaper than major global cities like Monaco, Hong Kong, New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

Republic, the US-based investment platform, curates private investment opportunities with high growth potential such as start-ups, gaming, crypto and real estate. Championing the idea that "private is the new public," Republic has been at the forefront of lowering the barriers to participating in the new economy with a minimal initial capital of $50.

Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Stake, Rami Tabbara, emphasizes the core of Stake’s mission: "With Republic, we are breaking down geographical and financial barriers, empowering investors to explore new markets with confidence. Keeping our investors at the forefront of our considerations is key, as highlighted by our recent partnerships with financial technology giants like Visa and Checkout.com to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions.”

CEO of Republic, Kendrick Nguyen, said, "With Stake, investors have a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios and tap into the thriving real estate markets of the Middle East. Our partnership with Stake aligns with Republic's mission to democratize investment opportunities globally and solidifies our presence in the MENA region."

About Stake:

Stake is a digital real estate investment platform that allows anyone in the world to invest fractionally in prime rental properties in Dubai and many other cities. Launched in December 2020, Stake has amassed an international base of almost 500,000 users from over 180 countries on its mission to empower everyone to own and build wealth through real estate by making the asset class freely accessible, transparent, borderless, and liquid. While property investment typically requires large amounts of upfront capital and comes with a high level of risk in the case of off-plan projects, investors globally can get started on the platform from only AED 500. Co-founders Rami Tabbara, a veteran of the real estate industry, Manar Mahmassani, an experienced investment banker, and Ricardo Brizido, a seasoned CTO, combined their 50+ years’ worth of expertise in their respective domains to democratize property investment in the MENA region and empower novice and professional investors alike.

About Republic:

Republic is a global investment firm, powered by the only cross-border digital financial infrastructure in the market capable of serving both retail and institutional investors across a wide range of traditional and digital assets. We operate a synergistic network of regulated investment advisers, broker-dealers, funding portals, and technical advisory services in the US, the UK, the EU, Korea, Singapore, and soon, the GCC. Our portfolio of over 2,000 companies have raised more than $3B through the Republic ecosystem, which to date comprises over 3 million individual, high-net-worth and institutional investors from over 100 countries. Republic is headquartered in New York City, and backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList and other leading institutions

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Hewerdine

Head of Marketing

Sarah@getstake.com