Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider announces its strong commitment to enhancing the Emiratisation process and increasing the contribution of Emirati talents within the company. This aligns with the company’s strategy of attracting national talent and enabling them to pursue careers in management, production, distribution, development, and applied research. Empower firmly believes that the nation's youth, eager to contribute to the development process outlined by the wise leadership, represent its true wealth, and this belief is reflected in the rising nationalization rates within the company.

As of December 2023, the percentage of Emirati employees in Empower has surpassed 15% of the total workforce. This increase includes both male and female citizens, with women accounting for 45% and men making up the remaining 55%. Empower demonstrates a strong commitment to achieving gender balance within its work environment. They actively attract the best emerging national talent, regardless of gender, and strive to empower them to drive economic development through the leading and vital regional district cooling industry. As part of its goals, the company will continue to increase the number of male and female employees in the district cooling sector.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said, “Emiratisation and attracting qualified Emirati expertise constitute an essential part of Empower’s employment strategy since its founding. Recognizing the nation's youth as the ideal investment, the company prioritizes attracting and training both male and female citizens to develop their skills and abilities to perform the tasks assigned to them efficiently. Empower adopts the best practices in achieving national goals aligned with the wise leadership's aspirations for its citizens and this commitment is evident in the 3.8% increase in Emiratis holding senior management positions in 2023 compared to 2022”

“We firmly believe that our Emirati staff are the cornerstone of our continued success and global leadership”, he added.