Dubai, UAE: The total project portfolio of Empire Developments, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE, has exceeded Dh2 billion (US$540 million) in value this year, as the company charts a new growth vision to create affordable luxury assets for new home buyers as well as help investors to maximise return on investment.

Empire Development’s portfolio growth is in line with that of the UAE real estate market, marked by strong demand driven by sustained foreign investment, a strong pipeline of new developments, and a surge in off-plan sales.

Empire Developments has already delivered four projects while three are under various stages of development that are scheduled for delivery by 2026 and 2027 with total number of residential units reaching around 1,500 units. It is a delivery-focused developer of high-quality affordable luxury homes. Its customer-centric approach encouraged it to first offer a 1 percent monthly payment scheme – that comes without any hidden surprises – and then introducing a game-changing 0.5 percent monthly payment plan that makes home super affordable to end-users with limited household income.

Among its projects, it has delivered Plazzo Residence at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in 2018, Plazzo Heights at JVT in 2020 and Empire Residence at JVC in 2024. Its ongoing projects include Empire Estates in Arjan, Empire Livings in Dubai Science Park and Empire Lakeviews in Liwan.

“Empire Developments is a customer-centric, delivery-focused developer of high-quality affordable luxury homes that are meant for both end-users as well as investors who want to build a passive-income stream for future. We make luxury very affordable without compromising on facilities, amenities and quality, and that’s why all our projects have been sold out in the shortest time,” Kamran Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Developments, said.

“The vast number of residents in the UAE still lives in rented homes, despite the development of freehold property market, due to high cost of home acquisition. Our industry-leading 1 percent monthly payment plan that has now been eased up to a game-changing 0.5 percent monthly installment, makes home acquisition less painful for the middle income families with limited income.

“With our affordable luxury and the most attractive payment plan, we are now able to convert tenants into home-owners who move to their dream homes after paying about half the purchase price with the rest being paid over a period of 4 to 5 years post-handover. We are doing this to help the real estate market grow organically and naturally.”

A future-focused developer, its homes seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance daily life as home-owners can control lighting and security with the touch of a button and oversee the asset from remote location while on vacation.

Each residence built by Empire Developments is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. From sprawling penthouses with panoramic views to lavish estates nestled in serene landscapes, it redefines what it means to live in luxury. Empire Developments specialises in crafting bespoke homes that cater to the most discerning tastes, ensuring an unparalleled lifestyle of sophistication and indulgence. With its superior value proposition, Empire Developments is expected to help more residents to live in their dream homes in the coming years.

Empire Developments is part of Ghani Holdings, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1995 with interests in hospitality, tourism, real estate, trading, automobiles, automotive aftermarket and car rental business. The group is led by Kamran Ghani, a visionary business leader who created an eco-system of transparent management that binds all its businesses together that grows smoothly.

Ghani Holdings owns Park Regis Business Bay hotel, Zone Tourism, Hot Wheels Car Rental, Colombia Used Cars and Auto Spare Parts and Plazzo Development Real Estate.

Empire Developments has recently launched Empire Lakeviews at Liwan that is going to be the residential landmark development hosting premium selection of studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes with pool. Home-owners could witness the epitome of modern living at this striking 29-storey tower presenting a unique combination of luxury, comfort, and tranquillity, redefining urban living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities. With its sleek façade and prime location, the high-rise façade provides residents with an unparalleled lifestyle that blends contemporary design with natural beauty.

Empire Lakeviews features a total of 604 meticulously designed units, including luxury residences with an option of pool or without pool within the apartments, whereas the duplexes presents a pure blend of luxury at ease. Catering to various lifestyle preferences, many units come with private pools, offering a touch of luxury and privacy. Whether the occupier is a young professional seeking a chic studio, a growing family in need of spacious living, or someone who desires the ultimate luxury of a duplex with a pool, the façade has the perfect home for all of them.

Empire Estates, another luxury project offering 325 apartments, is currently at advanced stage of construction that is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Empire Developments, a dynamic and innovative company dedicated to shaping the future of real estate and urban development, operates with a clear organisational structure designed to optimise efficiency and collaboration.

About Empire Developments

Empire Developments is one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE offering high-quality affordable luxury homes. It has a portfolio of seven real estate projects with 1,500 homes with a gross development value exceeding Dh2 billion. It has already delivered four out of the seven projects with the rest three are currently at various stages of development.

Web: https://empiredevelopments.ae