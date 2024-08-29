Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – On Emirati Women’s Day, Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, marks its 20th anniversary by honouring its significant achievements in elevating Emirati women within the aviation sector. The airline proudly reports nearly half of its UAE national workforce comprises Emirati women, underscoring its commitment to cultivating and advancing local talent.

Over the past 20 years, Etihad has established a reputation for nurturing Emirati talent through programmes designed to engage and equip Emirati professionals with new skills. Notable initiatives include the Etihad Cadet Pilot Programme, Graduate Manager Programme, and specialised training for technicians and engineers, which have contributed to a highly skilled and diverse workforce of Emirati women.

This has led to a strong representation of Emirati women across the airline's diverse roles, including operational positions such as pilots, cabin crew, aircraft technicians, and engineers, as well as other professions like medical doctors, trainers and lawyers, in addition to exceling in core business roles and leadership positions.

Since its inception, Etihad has championed innovative strategies to empower Emirati women and bolster the UAE workforce. Key milestones include the establishment of the Global Business Service Solutions (GBSS) revenue accounting centre in Al Ain in 2016 and the launch of its all-female Al Ain call centre in 2011. These initiatives reflect Etihad’s leadership in fostering female talent in aviation, providing essential training and development opportunities.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “Reflecting on our 20-year journey, we are proud to have attracted ambitious women whose dedication has been pivotal in positioning our national airline as a global leader. Emirati women have excelled in operational roles, leadership positions, and as outstation managers around the world. Their contributions extend beyond their professional roles, inspiring both the UAE and the global aviation community. Today, we celebrate their resilience, their drive for change, and their role in shaping the future of our airline, the aviation industry, and the UAE.”

Etihad Airways has a legacy of celebrating the accomplishments of pioneering Emirati women. In 2021, Dr. Nadia Bastaki made history as the first female Emirati Chief, currently serving as Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer. In 2022, Aisha Al Mansoori made history as the first female Emirati Captain in a commercial airline, following her start in Etihad’s cadet pilot programme in 2007. These milestones highlight the diverse achievements of Emirati women across various fields, including medicine, engineering, and business.

Extending its support beyond the organisation, Etihad recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. This partnership aims to empower women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises in Abu Dhabi, offering council members preferred supplier status and Etihad Guest Miles benefits through the Business Connect programme.

In alignment with its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, women comprise 47% of Etihad’s volunteer programme. They lead various CSR efforts, from organising events for the UAE Paralympic team to managing donation drives and supporting educational programmes across Etihad’s global network. This commitment underscores Etihad’s dedication to inclusivity and community engagement.

