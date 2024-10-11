The dynamic co-working space will drive further innovation and excellence in green economy

Made with responsibly sourced sustainable materials, the Lounge includes a Green Wall and a Wall of Fame for members to showcase their sustainable products

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EGBC) has launched their Sustainability Lounge, a co-working space for members dedicated to advancing sustainable building practices. The lounge was inaugurated by Cristina Gamboa, CEO of the World Green Building Council, and Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, who showcased their innovative approaches to sustainability.

This dynamic co-working hub, located within the EmiratesGBC office, has been designed to promote collaboration, education, and innovation among professionals dedicated to advancing sustainable building practices. The Lounge will serve as a central meeting point for EmiratesGBC members to network and drive forward sustainable solutions within the built environment. It will be a central space for exchanging ideas and fostering excellence in sustainability within the built environment.

Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said; “Emirates Green Building Council’s commitment to driving change to ensure a greener, more resilient built environment for the future of the planet and its people finds a new avenue through the Sustainability Lounge. Thoughtfully designed for optimum performance, the fully sustainable site aims to be a landmark networking space to further Emirates Green Building Council’s green agenda. We invite all innovative creatives to collaborate to push the boundaries on sustainability for the greater good of our community.”

Cristina Gamboa, CEO of the World Green Building Council, said; “As the largest leading global action network catalyzing sustainability in the built environment, the World Green Building Council is proud to be at the opening of the Sustainability Lounge within EmiratesGBC. We have for long been championing the cause of sustainable buildings as a climate solution and EmiratesGBC’s latest venture is further proof that a collaborative approach is best to accelerate climate action and boost energy efficiency in the built environment.”

A collaborative co-working space for innovation and excellence, the Sustainability Lounge includes a Wall of Fame, and a Nourishment Space. Members can display their sustainability products and their work on the Wall of Fame, which serves as a platform for sharing innovations and promoting sustainability practices within the community.

Made with responsibly sourced sustainable materials, the Lounge offers a comfortable and functional space dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in sustainable building practices. Among the sustainable features of the Lounge are ultra-low VOC decorative paint with anti-mold properties; ultra-low iron content glass that maximizes natural illumination; flooring with Re-Use series porcelain tiles made of 100% pre-consumer recycled materials; furniture crafted from recycled plastic sources from post-industrial waste and products made using eco-friendly Palm Strand Boards (PSB).

The Green Walls of the Lounge have been designed with innovative fabric pocket structure that allows plants to absorb air and return excess water to the circulation tank. The wood materials are formaldehyde-free board from upcycled palm waste, locally made in the UAE that reduces carbon emissions associated with transportation. The curtains of the Sustainable Lounge are made of industrial hemp, the most sustainable fiber on planet.

EmiratesGBC, is a non-profit organization aimed at advancing sustainability in the built environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices. The official Green Building Council for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council is focused on ensuring sustainability and protecting the environment with the overarching vision of turning UAE into a global leader for sustainability in the built environment.

Follow EmiratesGBC at https://emiratesgbc.org/about/sustainability-lounge/ to learn more about the Sustainability Lounge.