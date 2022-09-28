Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), the largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE, is participating in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 between 27-29 September in Dubai.

Emirates Steel Arkan is participating at the event, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), to highlight its latest technological advancements in pipes use within various applications including wastewater, potable water, hydropower, industrial pipe systems, irrigation & drainage, and electrical and plumbing (MEP) elements, among other applications.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “We look forward to participating in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show this year and discussing with our colleagues in the construction and infrastructure sector their developing requirements for pipe applications. We are always looking to improve our products and services and ensure they meet our customers’ tailored requirements. The forum’s focus on the latest technological advancements will allow us to showcase our innovative, high-quality pipe and construction material products that are produced efficiently and sustainably, and that will set new standards in the construction and infrastructure sectors.”

Emirates Steek Arkan is the pioneer pipes producer of GRP and PVC pipes as well as paper sacks for building materials industries. It is the largest factory of Centrifugal Casting Glass Reinforced Plastics (CC GRP) pipes production in the world with 18 mould stations among 4 feeders. The factory is supplying locally and exporting to Europe, Asia, and African countries. The factory has introduced many innovative and certified products especially “Jacking pipe & GRP Str. Manhole & Chambers” in UAE and GCC region. Emirates Steel is also a leading manufacturer of plastic pipes, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (PVC-U), liner low density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene random copolymer plastic (PPR).

Emirates Steel Arkan will be sharing its unique pipe product range with event delegates at WETEX, as well as discussing with attendees the evolving requirements of the WETEX. Emirates Steel Arkan will be exhibiting in Hall 6, stand 6-F5.

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: ARKAN) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through SENAAT, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

