United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest listed steel and building materials company (ADX: EMSTEEL), announced today its participation in the "Make it in the Emirates" forum, where it will highlight its contribution to the country’s industrial output and showcase new products, including the recently introduced ES600 rebar.

The forum, which is the first of its kind in the UAE, will bring together more than 1,300 local and international investors as well as UAE industry leaders amid an expansion of opportunities at the supply and procurement chain level. The "Make it in the Emirates" forum will also provide investors, manufacturers and technology providers in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, aviation, healthcare, food and beverages, with long-term UAE investment opportunities.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi from June 21-22, 2022, at ADNOC Business Center and is being hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During the event, Emirates Steel Arkan will also shed light on its strategic plans, including potential development of a fully automated hot rolled coil project, which would be the first of its kind in the MENA region and would increase the company's total production capacity to more than 5 million tonnes per year. The hot rolled coil project, if approved by the group’s board post comprehensive evaluation, would produce flat-based products, used in various industries, including automotive, electric steel, shipbuilding, gas cylinders, heavy metal structures, marine structures, machinery and its components, pipes, household appliances along with many other products.

Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi stated, "We are delighted to take part in this important forum to support the creation of new development opportunities, in line with the UAE’s vision of strengthening the role of the industrial sector and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ in global markets. The forum’s focus on future industries that rely on advanced technology, the fourth industrial revolution solutions and replacement technologies will allow us to showcase our innovative products, including ES600 rebar, a new lightweight and sustainable product that will set new standards in the construction industry.”

He added, "Emirates Steel Arkan is making significant contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector and accounted for more than 12% of the Abu Dhabi’s industrial output during 2021. In the same year, the Group expanded its export markets to 56 countries in 2021 compared to 38 countries in 2019 as part of its support for the "Make it in the Emirates" brand. Emirates Steel Arkan is also one of the first companies to join the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology last year as part of efforts to redirect government and private sector purchases to the national industrial sector."

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

