Abu Dhabi – Emirates Steel Arkan announced rolling out a new operating model to leverage the combined strengths of the Steel and Building Materials businesses, as part of its efforts to realize its vision and strategic ambitions. The new operating model creates two separate business units – Emirates Steel and Building Materials.

Emirates Steel and Building Materials will each have their dedicated leadership to focus on driving growth within their respective units, and report directly to Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan. Saeed Al Ghafri will lead the Emirates Steel business as CEO, and Saeed Al Dhaheri will lead the Building Materials business as Acting CEO and Vice President Commercial.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, said, “We carefully considered the most effective way to enable the company to leverage the combined strengths and synergies of Emirates Steel and Building Materials to realize our strategic ambitions and growth aspirations. The result of that work is a new operating model designed to propel us forward, optimize our operations, and pave the way for future success.”

He added, “The new operating model will also be guided by our new unified values, People, Accountability, and Innovation, based on the one team mentality culture, that will enable us to deliver our strategic goals effectively and efficiently while providing more opportunities for our people to thrive.”

The new business units will also be supported by centralized Finance, Human Capital, Technology, Strategy & Transformation, and a new Projects function.

Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials merged in 2021 to form Emirates Steel Arkan. Ever since, the combined entity embarked on a transformation journey to unify and streamline departments, continued to prioritize people’s safety, identified efficiencies across its operations, strengthened its financial standing and developed a decarbonization roadmap to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com