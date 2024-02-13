EBITDA for the period was AED 1.26 billion, up by 8% from 2022.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL) (the “Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, today announced that its net profit rose to AED 601.9 million in 2023 compared to AED 510.2 million in FY22. This increase was driven by robust sales of value-added products in both domestic and international markets, the consistent enhancement of revenues and profits in the Building Materials division, coupled with increased operational efficiencies and revenue optimisation.

Financial highlights 2023:

The Group achieved a solid operational and financial performance in 2023 and recorded revenues of AED 8.9 billion, despite a challenging and volatile global economic landscape and its impact on commodity prices.

EBITDA in 2023 was AED 1.26 billion, up by 8% on 2022.

The EBITDA margin in 2023 was 14.2% versus 12.4% reported in 2022.

Revenue from the Steel division totalled AED 8.03 billion during 2023 and profit from the division amounted to AED 457 million, driven by the successful launch of new value-added products for both the domestic and export markets and by growth in construction activities in the UAE.

Revenue from the Building Materials division was AED 871 million in 2023, with a profit of AED 145 million.

The Group’s net profit for the full year 2023 was AED 601.9 million, compared to a net profit of AED 510.2 million in 2022.

Since 31 December 2022, the Group has reduced its net bank debt by 94% from AED 1.1 billion to AED 63 million, resulting in a Net Bank Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.05 as of 31 December 2023.

Financial highlights for the Q4 2023:

The combined business experienced a record-breaking Q4 2023, achieving an EBITDA of AED 379.7 million. EBITDA witnessed a 23% year-on-year increase during Q4 2023, with the EBITDA margin growing from 13.2% in Q4 2022 to 15.7% in Q4 2023. This growth was driven by enhanced steel sales in the UAE and a sustained improvement in the profitability of the Building Materials division.

In Q4 2023 the combined business recorded revenues of AED 2.4 billion, a 4% growth compared to the same period in 2022. The growth in revenue was mainly driven by higher volumes of rebar sales to the domestic market. Net profit in Q4 2023 grew by 69% year-on-year, up to AED 215 million.

Strategic highlights 2023:

Implemented a new operating model that establishes two distinct business divisions: Emirates Steel and Building Materials. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the unique strengths of the two divisions.

Continued to build the foundations for a new low-carbon emission iron hub – associated MoUs signed with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, AD Ports Group, ITOCHU and JFE Steel.

Signed a contract with Bahrain Steel Company (BSC), a global leader in high-grade iron-ore pellet (IOP) supply. The contract, valued at approximately USD 2 billion, will guarantee 5-years IOP supply to Emirates Steel Arkan.

Working on new value-added products, successfully marketed the innovative ES600 low-carbon high tensile rebar and delivered the first order of the new U-type sheet piles.

Partnered with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) on an innovative green hydrogen pilot project. This collaboration marks a historic milestone, positioning the Group as the first steel company in the MENA region and a global pioneer in adopting green hydrogen for sustainable steel production.

Partnered with renowned climate consulting firm A³&Co.® to drive an innovative decarbonization initiative at the Al Ain Cement Factory.

Participated in COP28, where Emirates Steel Arkan showcased innovative low-carbon solutions in steel and building materials, fostering collaboration with stakeholders to drive collective actions for decarbonizing these sectors and contributing to sustainable growth in line with the UAE’s climate goals.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman, Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “The Group’s robust performance in 2023 demonstrates our resilience and efficiency amidst challenging market conditions. As the largest steel and building materials company in the UAE, we remain confident in sustaining competitiveness, seizing growth opportunities, and delivering substantial value for our shareholders. The strength of our business across the value chain demonstrates our aptitude to be among the leading contributors to ‘Operation 300 billion’, the UAE’s industrial strategy, and contribute to the country’s increasingly diversified economy.”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “Emirates Steel Arkan’s financial results for 2023 mark a continuation of our strong performance. During this time, we remained committed to prioritizing the safety of our people, achieving operational excellence, effective cost management, and fostering customer relationships.”

"As we look to 2024, our strategic focus revolves around boosting output, reducing costs, and surpassing our production targets. With a robust financial position, reduced debt and a commitment to sustainability, we approach the future with confidence, navigating emerging opportunities and actively contributing to positive climate actions in the UAE and beyond."

