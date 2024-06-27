Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL) (the “Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, is proud to announce its recognition by the World Economic Forum as one of the top five steel producers worldwide for its pioneering efforts in decarbonizing steel production.

This recognition reflects the company’s commitment and excellence in innovation and sustainability. The company has led the way in adopting innovative technologies, such as becoming the first steel company to capture CO2 emissions and initiating the first green hydrogen steel pilot project in the MENA region with Masdar. This initiative is part of a larger strategy that involves clean energy utilization, higher use of scrap and recyclables, and carbon capture technologies.

ESA is actively reducing the climate and environmental impact of the steel and building materials industry through focusing on five key pillars: fostering integration to the circular economy, maximizing energy efficiency, accelerating adoption of clean energy, enhancing value chain sustainability, and harnessing innovation.

Emirates Steel Arkan takes great pride in its significant role in addressing climate change and safeguarding the planet for future generations. Sustainability lies at the core of ESA's operations, permeating through its policies, procedures, partnerships, and projects, further driving the Group to make a positive impact on the environment and create a sustainable future for all. The Company remains committed to leading the industry towards a greener future and contributing to the UAE’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions.

