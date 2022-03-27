Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan Group, the UAE’s largest listed steel and building materials company, is participating in the Fourth National Service Career Fair as part of its ongoing efforts to attract national service graduates to join the industrial sector.

Through its presence, the Group is seeking to open a direct channel of communication with the National and Reserve Authority graduates, support their future career plans, and secure opportunities for them in the industrial sector, which will contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification and sustainable development.

During the event, Emirates Steel Arkan Group will announce new job openings in specialisations, including engineering, facilities and services, health, safety and environment, quality assurance, procurement, internal auditing, and legal affairs. In addition, a number of new training and scholarship programmes will be announced.

The Group will also highlight at the event its collaboration with prestigious educational institutions such as Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi University and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute. This is part of the Group’s current scholarship and R&D programmes, and its plans to increase Emiratisation and attract young Emirati graduates to the industrial sector.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel, said:

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, whose directives brought this significant event to life. Emirates Steel Arkan Group is eager to attract national service graduates and young Emiratis to fill key engineering and technical roles. We intend to interact and engage with the graduates during the event as part of our strategy to promote Emiratisation in the industrial sector and support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Currently, the Group’s Emiratisation rate is 20% and our desire to increase it stems from our belief that attracting Emirati graduates provides tremendous opportunities to take the country’s industrial base to a new level of growth and progress.”

Emirates Steel Arkan Group have launched several programmes that support and prepare Emirati graduates to fill technical jobs. This includes the Career Aspiration Programme, which attracts Emirati fresh graduates who have completed their high school, technical diplomas, or bachelor’s degree in various engineering or technical domains. It aims to develop their skills and capabilities and prepare them to join the UAE’s steel industry’s workforce.

The Group offers other path-defining programmes, such as Masar which prepares employees for supervisory positions, and ‘Future Leaders and Management Excellence,’ a programme designed to prepare managers for leadership roles. In addition, Emirates Steel has established a Youth Council to open a direct channel of communication between young Emiratis and the senior management.

The Fourth National Service Career Fair is being organised by the National Service and Reserve Authority. Emirates Steel Arkan Group will be at stand C-13.

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: ARKAN) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

