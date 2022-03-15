The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card is available in three versions: Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, and Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card.
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has partnered with ICICI Bank, a leading bank in India, to launch a co-branded credit card – Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card. The co-branded credit card will enable customers to earn Skywards Miles quickly on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.
The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card is available in three versions: Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, and Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card.
Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Skywards said: "We’re very excited to be announcing our new partnership with ICICI Bank in India, offering members more ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases. The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth largest membership base, and we look forward to continue offering our more than 2 million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards."
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head - Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, "We, at ICICI Bank, constantly strive to offer innovative propositions that address the growing and changing needs of customers. We are delighted to be the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to co-create the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ and offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. The proposed range of cards will be part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort."
Members can earn and spend Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and much more. In addition to Skywards Miles rewards, customers will also be able to avail multiple culinary and entertainment benefits offered by the Bank.
Emirates Skywards and ICICI Bank announce new co-branded credit card in India
The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer customers more ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases
The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card is available in three versions: Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, and Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.