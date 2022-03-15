The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card is available in three versions: Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, and Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card.



Dubai, UAE: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has partnered with ICICI Bank, a leading bank in India, to launch a co-branded credit card – Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card. The co-branded credit card will enable customers to earn Skywards Miles quickly on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.



The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card is available in three versions: Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, and Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card.



Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Skywards said: "We’re very excited to be announcing our new partnership with ICICI Bank in India, offering members more ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases. The Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth largest membership base, and we look forward to continue offering our more than 2 million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards."



Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head - Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, "We, at ICICI Bank, constantly strive to offer innovative propositions that address the growing and changing needs of customers. We are delighted to be the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to co-create the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ and offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. The proposed range of cards will be part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort."



Members can earn and spend Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and much more. In addition to Skywards Miles rewards, customers will also be able to avail multiple culinary and entertainment benefits offered by the Bank.