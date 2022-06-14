Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced management rotations across its commercial operations team in the Middle East, Far East, Europe and Africa, positioning UAE talent in key markets and global commercial roles.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates Airline said: "We have a great talent pool of UAE Nationals, and we continue to invest in them and provide them with growth opportunities to take their careers to the next level. Our hope is to build a strong leadership pipeline that will support the UAE’s strategic economic vision and drive Emirates and UAE aviation into the next 50 years of growth. I am confident in our newly appointed managers’ ability to further strengthen our commercial presence, and respond dynamically to serve our customers and partners in a fast changing travel landscape."

Emirates’ commercial team members will assume their new roles from 1 July, as follows:

Saeed Abdulla Miran , currently Country Manager Hong Kong, will take on the role of Country Manager Philippines.

, currently Country Manager Hong Kong, will take on the role of Country Manager Philippines. Reema Al Marzouqi, will take on the role of Country Manager Bahrain.

will take on the role of Country Manager Bahrain. Abdulla Adnan, currently Commercial Support Manager will take on the role of Country Manager Tanzania.

currently Commercial Support Manager will take on the role of Country Manager Tanzania. Majid Al Falasi, currently Country Manager Tanzania, will take on the role of Country Manager Sudan.

currently Country Manager Tanzania, will take on the role of Country Manager Sudan. Mohamed Taher, currently Commercial Support Manager to be posted as Commercial Support Manager in Kenya.

currently Commercial Support Manager to be posted as Commercial Support Manager in Kenya. Rashed Salah Al Ansari , will move to Emirates’ Global Sales unit as Key Account Controller.

, will move to Emirates’ Global Sales unit as Key Account Controller. Hamad Al Ali , will move to Emirates’ UAE Sales team as a Business Development Manager.

, will move to Emirates’ UAE Sales team as a Business Development Manager. Mohammed Alqassim, will take on the role of Country Manager Cyprus.

Emirates’ commercial outstation programme is a unique leadership programme that grooms UAE Nationals into taking on future leadership positions. As part of the programme, role rotations help UAE Nationals build their skills and expertise by broadening their exposure across the airline’s diverse global commercial operations roles.