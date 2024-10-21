Sharjah: Committed to supporting and developing the publishing industry in the UAE, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) strengthened cooperation between local publishing houses and their global counterparts. The association participated in the 76th Frankfurt International Book Fair, one of the largest and most prestigious international commercial publishing events, which commenced on 16 October and concluded today.

The association’s stand at the fair hosted a delegation of Emirati publishers, including Fatma Al Khatib, Founder of Sidra Publishing Services and Member of the Association Board, Abdul Wahed Alwani, Writer and Editor-in-Chief of Dar Al Muheet Publishing House, and representatives of Kalimat Group, along with Aldhabi Almheiri, Founder of Rainbow Chimney Library and Publishing House. Aldhabi is the youngest Emirati entrepreneur and publisher, holding the Guinness World Record for the youngest publisher in the world of bilingual books.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, emphasised the significance of participating in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2024. He noted that the association’s focus for this edition of the fair was to create strategic collaboration opportunities for its publishers. This was achieved by arranging meetings, networking events, and sessions focused on buying and selling publishing rights, as well as translations from and into Arabic, involving the global community of publishers and literary agents.

Al Kous stated: “Through this approach, the EPA aimed to enrich the experiences of Emirati publishers, connect them with their international counterparts, promote Emirati literature, and facilitate the circulation of its publishing and translation rights. Our efforts in Frankfurt played a crucial role in consolidating the presence of Emirati books in global markets and elevating the Emirati publishing industry’s position on the international cultural stage.”

Participating publishers highlighted that the Frankfurt International Book Fair represented a critical platform to connect with key players in the publishing industry, showcase their work, explore opportunities for fruitful partnerships, and capitalise on broader media exposure. The event attracts publishers, authors, literary agents, translators, and media professionals from around the world, making it an ideal setting to highlight the initiatives and achievements of Emirati publishing houses, as well as the progress witnessed in the sector within the Emirates.

Through a collective stand at the exhibition, the Emirates Publishers Association displayed 40 titles from its members’ latest releases, each equipped with a QR code that provided a summary of the book in English, along with the contact information of the publishing house. This initiative facilitated the process of selling rights to Emirati books and supported local writers and publishers.