Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) held its 2024 Annual General Assembly, the UAE’s largest annual gathering of publishers, in the presence of the Association’s Board of Directors, Executive Office, members, as well as experts and decision-makers in the publishing sector.

The meeting began with a vote of thanks and appreciation to Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, for her significant contributions to advancing the publishing industry in the UAE and her unwavering support for professionals in this vital sector. Discussions covered the annual report, budget approval, future plans, and key achievements of the past year. The meeting also saw the election of new Board members for the 2025-2027 term.

New Board

Nine candidates contested five seats on the Board, with the voting results confirming the election of Emirati writer and publisher Amira Ali Bukadra as President of the EPA. She is the co-founder of Ghaf Publications.

At the first meeting of the new Board of Directors, administrative roles were assigned, with Abdullah Al Sharhan appointed as Vice President, Fatima Al Khatib as Secretary and Member, Mohammed Bin Hatem as Member, and Hamda Al Balushi as Treasurer and Member.

As part of the Association’s ongoing collaboration with official entities to support the publishing sector in the UAE, the meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Community Development. Discussions highlighted key achievements in 2024, including the organisation of specialised training workshops, active participation in local and international book fairs to represent publishers, and hosting sessions for the buying and selling of publishing and translation rights with global publishers. These initiatives aim to enhance opportunities for Emirati publishers and strengthen their presence within the international publishing community

Empowering Women in Publishing

Amira Bukdara expressed her pride in being elected as the Association’s President, extending her deep thanks to the Association’s members for their trust and continuous support. She stressed the importance of building on previous achievements to empower Emirati publishers and enhance their role both locally and globally.

She added: “We will work to provide all means of support to Emirati publishers through specialised training programmes, broader marketing and distribution opportunities, as well as facilitating their presence in international forums.”

She said: “We, in the new Board of Directors, are committed to developing innovative strategies to support publishers and open new horizons for them in regional and international markets. We are aware of the challenges facing the publishing sector, and we will work to find effective solutions, especially in the fields of digital publishing, marketing, and distribution. In the coming phase, we will also focus on empowering publishers, especially women in the publishing sector, as we believe that female competencies contribute significantly to strengthening the publishing industry and enriching cultural content. We seek for the Association to be a platform that enhances the role of women in this field and supports them in reaching new heights of excellence and creativity."

A New Chapter of Growth

For his part, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to fulfilling its mission of supporting and empowering the UAE’s publishing sector and elevating the industry in a manner that reflects the richness of the national culture. He noted that the election of the new Board of Directors reinforces the principle of active participation in decision-making, which contributes to the development of this vital sector.

Al Kous said: “The Association’s vision is centred on empowering publishers, promoting Emirati content at both the Arab and international levels, and fostering a supportive environment for creativity in the publishing field. With the new board, we look forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation, guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, and her continuous support for the advancement of culture and thought.”

He concluded: “Together, in the previous term, we achieved many milestones that strengthened the position of Emirati publishing locally and regionally. We will work hand in hand with the new council to continue this journey, with a focus on empowering publishers and expanding avenues of cooperation with partners across various cultural and knowledge platforms, in a way that benefits the publishing sector and the creative economy in the Emirates.