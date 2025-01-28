Abu Dhabi – Emirates Park Zoo & Resort (EPZR) has made significant strides in sustainability by collecting over 342,919 plastic bottles and aluminium cans, reducing carbon emissions by over 51,000 kilograms to date. This impressive achievement has been made possible through a partnership with Sparklo, a global cleantech company. The initiative has seen strong community engagement, with over 1,400 zoo visitors participating in the recycling efforts, underscoring a collective commitment to environmental conservation.

Sparklo’s mission goes beyond providing a recycling solution; it aims to transform recycling into an engaging and rewarding process, fostering new eco-friendly habits among the population. The company's innovative reverse vending machines, known as Sparklomats, are central to this mission. These state-of-the-art machines collect plastic bottles and aluminium cans while offering exciting rewards to users, making recycling a fun and fulfilling experience.

Since the inception of this initiative, the response has been overwhelmingly positive with 304,408 plastic bottles, weighing approximately 7,610 KG, and 38,513 aluminium cans, weighing 579 KG being recycled.

Dr. Walid Shabaan, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Sparklo is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental education. By integrating innovative recycling technologies within our zoo, we aim to set a benchmark for green tourism and inspire our visitors to adopt eco-friendly practices. This initiative not only aligns with our core values but also significantly contributes to reducing our carbon footprint.”

“At Sparklo, fostering education is at the heart of our mission. By encouraging a community of conscientious individuals, especially the youth, we aim to promote awareness and inspire the younger generation. Through the installation of Sparklomats at the Emirates Zoo, we not only gather plastic bottles and aluminium cans but also demonstrate to children and adults alike that embracing sustainable living is both enjoyable and accessible,” says Azhar Auyelbekova, Managing Director, Sparklo MENA.

To further motivate visitors to participate in this eco-friendly initiative, Sparklo offers a unique incentive. Recycling and collecting points through Sparklomats allows participants to enjoy a 20 per cent discount on explorer tickets at Emirates Park Zoo. This reward system not only encourages recycling but also enhances the visitor experience, integrating sustainability into their zoo visit.

To use a Sparklomat, visitors can simply place an empty plastic bottle or aluminium can inside the machine, enter their phone number to collect Sparklo points, and register in the Sparklo app to receive these points. For every recycled item, users earn 10 Sparklo points, which can be exchanged for discounts from numerous partners. This process not only rewards eco-conscious behaviour but also makes recycling a fun and interactive experience.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort ensures that all collectables from the Sparklomats are transported to a recycling factory, where they undergo a transformation process to become new products. This process not only reduces waste but also promotes circular economy practices, contributing further to a sustainable world.

The Sustainability Committee at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort has been instrumental in initiating the Sparklo partnership, along with various other sustainability initiatives within the zoo. These include replacing all lightbulbs with energy-efficient LEDs, implementing composting from animal waste to increase grass production for animal feed, transitioning to 100% rPET water bottles, organizing clean-up drives and educational outreach programs to promote sustainability, and producing sustainable products like bags and hats made from date palm leaves and jewelry using recycled materials, branded as 'Made in the Zoo' products. These initiatives collectively contribute to promoting a circular economy and fostering a culture of sustainability among visitors and the broader community. Through their efforts, the zoo has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts and families in the UAE. Committed to conservation, education, and sustainability, EPZR offers a unique blend of interactive animal experiences and educational programs. The zoo continuously strives to enhance its offerings to provide an enriching and memorable experience for all visitors.

For more information about Emirates Park Zoo & Resort and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.emiratesparkzooandresort.com.

About Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight. Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

About Sparklo:

Sparklo is a global AI-driven cleantech company dedicated to revolutionizing the recycling industry and encouraging sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilize AI and machine learning to optimize recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

