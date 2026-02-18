Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has launched a new service that will support customers in verifying their carbon footprint based on their transactions through the ENBD X Carbon Calculator.

The initiative marks another step in Emirates NBD’s ESG strategy, strengthening its commitment to sustainability and excellence, while aligning with national objectives to advance environmental and societal resilience.

Emirates NBD’s new Carbon Calculator will be available within the ENBD X Mobile Banking app, allowing nearly two million users to link financial wellbeing with climate action. The new product automatically analyses customers transactions and estimates the associated CO2 emissions.

Customers can measure, manage and reduce emissions meaningfully by altering their spending patterns to be more sustainable. Offering personalised insights, the feature then encourages behavioural changes based on localised calculations and recommendations, using a monthly breakdown of the customer’s carbon footprint. Additionally, banking customers can access educational insights that centre on reducing emissions over time, with a personalised questionnaire for Emirates NBD customers.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is resolute in its Net-Zero 2050 commitment and actively forging the UAE's low-carbon future through deep, strategic investments. We empower our customers not only to understand, but to actively shape and reduce their environmental footprint, fostering a collective impact for a healthier, more resilient global future. The new Carbon Calculator redefines the boundaries of responsible banking, setting a benchmark for the region.”

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking, and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, commented: “Awareness marks the beginning of change. At Emirates NBD we are happy to announce the Carbon Calculator as a strong, defining step that will empower our customers with a visual representation of their environmental impact and insights to drive responsible action and financial wellbeing. Such initiatives demonstrate our ability to innovate while aligning with critical environment and social goals.”

