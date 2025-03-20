Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has been named been named the “Best Foreign Bank in Saudi Arabia” at the prestigious EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2024

Held on 26 February 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai, the awards ceremony — hosted by EMEA Finance magazine — brought leading entities, thought leaders and experts from across the region together to celebrate the achievements and successes of the most innovative financial services businesses and organizations in the region’s capital markets.

Spotlighting Emirates NBD’s commitment to empowering the people and communities it serves, Emirates NBD – KSA was named “Best Foreign Bank in Saudi Arabia 2024” at the event; with the award underlining the bank’s ongoing efforts — in line with Vision 2030 — to pioneer enabling products and offerings that transform the financial services industry.

The recognition arrives at a time when the bank continues to extend its footprint across the Kingdom, with Saudi Arabia now being home to 21 Emirates NBD branches, offering seamless access to a diverse range of responsive products and services personalized and uniquely tailored to customers’ needs.

Emirates NBD was represented at the EMEA Finance Achievements Awards ceremony by Naser Yousef , CEO of Emirates NBD KSA, who reiterated the bank’s dedication to enhancing consumers’ banking journeys by catering to the evolving demands of a discerning customer base and global economy.

Nasser Yousef, CEO, Emirates NBD – KSA, said: “We are honored to have been recognized with this esteemed award. To be celebrated among and by your peers is truly heartening and provides further motivation for us to go above and beyond in delivering the service excellence that our customers and partners have come to expect of us. We are determined to do exactly that, working closely with our wider network and in line with Vision 2030 to be the most innovative bank for our customers, people and communities.