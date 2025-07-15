Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has concluded AED 3.9 billion Syndicated Bonding Facilities to a consortium created by MAPA, LIMAK and CRRC that will deliver the new Dubai Metro ‘Blue Line’ Project.

RTA awarded a consortium of MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC – the design and build project for the Dubai Metro Blue Line Project. As such, Emirates NBD engaged with the consortium as part of a seamless, comprehensive, and collaborative process.

Valued at AED 20.5 billion, the landmark infrastructure initiative is a key component in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan to create, develop, and expand a world-class network of public transportation services and mobility solutions that connects communities with key locations, alleviates traffic congestion, and enables easier movement of people around the emirate.

Scheduled for completion by September 2029, the Dubai Metro Blue Line will provide seamless connections with the existing Red and Green Metro lines, as well as bus and taxi routes. The project, which was officially announced by the RTA at the end of last year, will serve approximately 350,000 daily passengers by 2040.

As a state-of-the-art electrified railway network, the Dubai Metro Blue Line project aligns with the Emirates NBD Sustainable Finance Framework, qualifying as Green Financing under the “Clean Transportation” category.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “The Dubai Metro ‘Blue Line’ Project is a milestone undertaking that will strategically and significantly empower the continuous development of the emirate by providing a rising population with new, efficient, accessible, and reliable public transportation and mobility solutions. This major transaction positions Emirates NBD’s status as the go-to banking partner for diverse mega projects that are transforming Dubai’s landscape, capabilities, and global appeal.”

Murathan Doruk Günal, Vice President & CEO at MAPA, said: “We are proud to be part of this landmark infrastructure project, which is an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The successful closing of the financing with Emirates NBD marks a key milestone and reflects the trust placed in our consortium’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects. At MAPA, we remain committed to contributing our engineering expertise and project-execution capabilities to support Dubai’s vision of sustainable and integrated urban development."

Serdar Bacaksız, Board Member at Limak Group of Companies, stated: “The new Dubai Metro Blue Line Project is a testament to Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to urban development. Limak is honored to be a key partner in this transformative journey, collaborating with our esteemed colleagues. This financing agreement with Emirates NBD is a crucial milestone, empowering us to bring our global expertise, insights and innovative solutions to life, and contribute to Dubai's ambition for a seamlessly connected, sustainable city. Limak’s proven track record in delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure projects across the globe will be a significant asset to the Blue Line’s success. We are deeply committed to delivering a world-class transportation experience that will enrich the lives of Dubai’s residents and visitors for generations to come.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

