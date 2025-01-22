Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region has won two prestigious recognitions at the 2024 awards by The Banker, namely ‘Bank of the Year in the UAE 2024’ and ‘Best Private Bank in the UAE’.

Emirates NBD was awarded the title of ‘Bank of the Year in the UAE 2024’ highlighting its leadership position in UAE’s highly competitive banking sector. The bank maintained a strong balance sheet and delivering a record profit of AED 19.0 billion for the first nine months of 2024. One of the key strategic pillars for Emirates NBD Group is expanding its international operations and diversifying sources of income and profitability outside of the UAE. In 2024, Emirates NBD opened nine new branches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia taking the total number of branches to 21 spread across 10 cities, making it well poised to participate in the wave of growth expected in the market.

The bank was lauded for its continuous focus on product and service innovation to create a seamless customer experience, reinforcing Emirates NBD’s standing as the bank of choice for customers, employees, and shareholders. Emirates NBD’s strategy focuses on leveraging technological advancements such as AI-powered software development and core banking modernisation to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer service. Emirates NBD also remains at the forefront of driving digital innovation. In 2023, the bank launched its digital wealth platform on its Mobile Banking app ENBD X, offering more than 1.4 million users of the app the widest range of services in the market. The platform offers a variety of financial instruments and investment options catering to diverse investment needs, including global and local securities and ETFs, mutual funds, and fractional bonds.

Emirates NBD Group is deeply committed to sustainability and has achieved key sustainability milestones, notably improving its ESG ratings as recognised by agencies like Morningstar Sustainalytics. The bank has enhanced ESG screening, due diligence, and reporting for both conventional and sustainable finance. In 2023, Emirates NBD released an ESG Risk Management Framework that exceeds global standards and launched a Sustainable Finance Framework, leading to the issuance of a USD 750 million Green Bond, the largest labelled issuance by a bank in the MENAT region at that time.

Emirates NBD was also named ‘Best Private Bank in the UAE’ for its commitment to offering its discerning clients a best-in-class, global private banking proposition, with a firm focus on superior investment strategies, a comprehensive suite of bespoke investment advisory and wealth management solutions and excellent customer service. With the objective of creating differentiated client interactions, customer-centricity and personalised banking experiences remain key priorities for Emirates NBD Private Banking.

Emirates NBD is honoured to be awarded these prestigious titles by The Banker, which serve as an acknowledgement of the bank’s commitment to offering customers unparalleled banking solutions and experiences. As it continues to make strides in an ever-evolving financial landscape, the Bank looks forward to deepening its dedication to excellence and innovation, further strengthening its leadership position in the UAE banking sector and beyond.

The recognition by The Banker is the latest in a series of global accolades received by the bank. Emirates NBD was awarded four major titles at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, including ‘Middle East’s Best Bank for SMEs’ and ‘UAE’s Best Bank for SMEs’, ‘UAE's Best Bank for Corporates’ and ‘Middle East's Best Bank for Wealth Management’. Further, Emirates NBD and Emirates NBD Capital were awarded top honours for Green Financing and Sukuk Leadership at the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2024. The bank won the ‘Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year’, while Emirates NBD Capital secured notable house award wins for ‘Sukuk House of the Year’ and ‘High Yield Debt House of the Year’.

