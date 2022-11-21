Studies show that loyalty programs boost spend and activity ratios by 15-25%

Cairo, Egypt: Emirates NBD Egypt announced the launch of its new loyalty program “Points Plus” in partnership with Mastercard’s Pay with Rewards system, promoting the use of digital payments in Egypt. The new scheme unlocks unlimited rewards and enables cardholders to spend points for any purchase, worldwide, in-store or online.

The new rewards program enables Emirates NBD Egypt to tailor loyalty programs and customize redemption offers unique to its own brand, all while leveraging clients’ relations. In addition, Mastercard’s Pay with Rewards allows the bank to run a cost-effective rewards program by lowering catalog and call center expenses.

The Pay with Rewards is one-of-a-kind digital redemption solution that gives cardholders the freedom to spend points and receive cashback after their purchase for instant, seamless rewards redemption experience. This partnership will allow Emirates NBD Egypt to offer its customers the flexibility of redeeming their points from the Points Plus program in one simple step using Emirates NBD Egypt’s website or Mastercard Pay with Rewards app, without point of sale (POS) integration.

“We are excited to partner with Emirates NBD Egypt to support the launch of their new rewards program. With today’s consumers being more digital than ever, our Pay with Rewards program offers banks the opportunity to move beyond the traditional rewards framework and meet the needs of consumers looking for personalized, flexible, and accessible experiences that offer more than points and cashback.” said Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central at Mastercard.

“We are beyond excited to launch this great feature for our clients in collaboration with Mastercard,” said Mohamed Berro, CEO of Emirates NBD Egypt. “It comes as part of our commitment to bring the best-in-class services and exclusive offers to our clients and also in line with our push towards cashless as part of the Central Bank of Egypt’s directives and initiatives,” added Berro.

A study by McKinsey found that loyalty programs can boost purchasing power by 15-25% annually. With Egypt being the most penetrated market in MEA for Mastercard’s Reward Solutions, and the second biggest in the EEMEA region, the announcement comes as part of Mastercard’s focused efforts in helping Egypt go cashless, seeing that Emirates NBD Egypt is the 8th bank to join the program.

Mastercard’s Pay with Rewards, part of the Mastercard Rewards Solutions, is a global adaptable solution that offers issuers holistic modular capabilities to optimize and deliver personalised programs. Hammering on the exclusive redemption perks, the loyalty program is set to build relationships with customers by driving their engagement.

